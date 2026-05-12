Aline Launches Aline Connect, an AI-Powered Outbound Agent Built Natively into Its Senior Living CRM

Operators using Aline Connect convert web form inquiries to tours at 30%, nearly 2x the industry average.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline, the leading CRM platform for senior living and post-acute care operators, today announced the general availability of Aline Connect — an AI-powered outbound agent that automatically follows up on every digital inquiry, directly from within the Aline CRM. Aline Connect is purpose-built for senior living sales teams, enabling operators to respond to web form submissions, referral and lead aggregator inquiries within minutes, nurture every lead with up to 20 outreach attempts over 90 days (calls and text), and warm-transfer qualified prospects to sales counselors — all without requiring integration with a third-party tool.

The distinction from other AI follow-up tools is architectural. Because Aline Connect is built inside the Aline CRM rather than layered on top, the agent works directly from the full prospect record — inquiry source, prior touchpoints, community-specific context, and lead status — and hands off to sales reps with that context already on screen. There is no separate platform to manage, no data sync to configure, and no integration to maintain.

Erin Hayes, President of Aline, said the design reflects a deliberate bet on AI that lives inside the system of record rather than alongside it: "The senior living industry has a speed-to-lead problem, and it's getting worse as digital inquiry volume grows. Most AI follow-up tools on the market require operators to set up integrations, manage a separate platform, and accept that their AI is working with incomplete data. Aline Connect takes a different approach: because it's built into the CRM, the AI works from the same prospect record your team works from. It can engage with more context, qualify more accurately, and hand off cleanly. And your sales counselors never have to leave Aline to see what happened. This is what it looks like when AI is part of the system, not just connected to it."

How Aline Connect Works

When a new inquiry enters the Aline CRM from a website form submission, referral partner, or connected lead aggregator, Aline Connect automatically initiates an outreach cadence — no manual setup required per lead. Aline Connect contacts prospects by call, text, or both, using the community's own caller ID so prospects recognize who is reaching out. Outreach runs from 8 AM to 8 PM in the community's local time zone, seven days a week.

When a prospect answers, Aline Connect's AI engages using a pre-scripted process to confirm the reason for inquiry, filtering non-sales calls, such as billing or care inquiries, away from the sales team. Qualified prospects are warm-transferred live to a sales counselor, with a spoken prospect overview and a full CRM activity timeline already waiting on the rep's screen. Every call, text, outcome, and AI-generated summary is automatically logged in Aline CRM with no manual input required.

Early Performance Data

Aggregate performance data from Aline Connect communities since early access shows meaningful improvement over published senior living industry benchmarks across key sales metrics:

Median time to first outreach attempt: 2 minutes

Average overall lead connection rate: 62%, vs. an industry average of 40% for digital leads

First-call contact rate: 36%, vs. a 20% industry average

Tour conversion rate for web form inquiries: 30%, vs. a 17% industry average

Connection rate with 6+ outreach touches: +200%

Connection rates continue to climb with persistence: communities running five or more outreach touches see connection rates of 70% or higher, reflecting Aline Connect's 90-day, 20-attempt cadence design.

Bridge Senior Living, one of the first operators to deploy Aline Connect across its portfolio, has seen the cadence translate into day-to-day sales results. Kevin Colley, Corporate Head of Sales at Bridge Senior Living, said: "What has impressed us most about Aline Connect is how seamlessly it integrates directly into the CRM our team already uses every day. For a sales team focused on converting leads into tours, this creates an immediate, responsive experience that lets prospects know they've been heard and that we're ready to help. Even in these early weeks, it has already had a noticeable positive impact on how our team operates."

Availability and Pricing

Aline Connect is available now to all Aline CRM customers. Flexible pricing is available based on community size and portfolio. Operators can bundle Aline Connect with Aline Contact Center — a U.S.-based, 24/7 live-agent team that operates inside Aline CRM — for full inbound and outbound lead coverage. For pricing information or to schedule a demo, contact your Aline account manager or visit alineops.com.

About Aline

Aline is a software platform purpose-built for senior care operators. Serving more than 9,000 communities, Aline connects marketing, sales, clinical, operational, and financial systems on one unified platform to bring clarity to complex operations. Aline's Growth & Engagement software transforms CRM from a System of Record into a System of Recommendation, guiding outreach, automating follow-up, and helping teams focus on the moments that matter most. Aline's connected Resident Living and Financials products unify data across care and operations, enabling better decisions, greater consistency, and fewer tools to manage. Aline's mission is to elevate aging by helping communities connect, care, operate, and grow. Learn more at alineops.com.

SOURCE Aline