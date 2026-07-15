Aliplast (Hera Group) strengthens its leadership in plastics regeneration by acquiring 70% of Kronos Polymer Polska

BOLOGNA, Italy, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliplast (Hera Group) is further strengthening its leadership in high-quality plastics recycling, thanks to the binding agreement signed by its Polish subsidiary Aliplast Polska to acquire 70% of Kronos Polymer Polska, a new company that will be formed by spin-off from Kronos Polymer, a Polish operator active in the recycling and processing of polyethylene (PE).

With plants in Italy, France, Spain and Poland, Aliplast has developed an integrated industrial model: from the collection of plastic waste to its transformation into secondary raw material, to the production of 100,000 tonnes/year of recycled products (including PET and LDPE flakes and granules, PET sheet, LDPE film, PP and HDPE flakes). Its communication campaign invite people to overcome their prejudices and view recycled plastics as a strategic resource, when managed within a secure, certified and compliant European supply chain

Kronos Polymer operates at a newly built industrial site located in Gniew (Pomerania, Poland), about 300 kilometres from Aliplast Polska's branch in Tuszyn. The newco involved in the transaction will receive a plant equipped with a complete polyethylene sorting, grinding and washing line, with an installed production capacity of 12,000 tonnes per year. This will allow Aliplast to progressively expand also in the local market, carrying out recycling and regeneration directly on site, thereby optimising flows and logistics.

Thanks to this transaction and other Italian projects currently underway – such as the rigid plastics recycling plant in Modena and the new PE-LD recycling plant in Borgolavezzaro (Novara) – the industrial synergies already existing within the Group will be further strengthened, and Aliplast will be able to increase its recycling flexibility, doubling its capacity to over 210,000 tonnes per year.

Aliplast is continuing the path that has characterised it in recent years: expansion of production capacity, including in foreign markets; an increasing focus on the quality and traceability of recycled material; and targeted expertise to provide a concrete response to the needs of the European market, also leveraging its already consolidated presence in countries such as France and Spain. These activities are even more strategic, especially at a time like the present, when the PPWR Regulation has introduced new European rules for the design, production and management of packaging waste, with the aim of reducing environmental impact and fostering the circular economy, making it essential to review the entire packaging supply chain, including from a structural point of view.

For a company with deep roots in Poland such as Kronos Polymer, the partnership with Aliplast represents a major opportunity to further develop its industrial experience and advanced know-how.

The acquisition of 70% of Kronos Polymer Polska by Aliplast Polska is subject to certain standard conditions precedent (including the completion of the demerger and the transfer of environmental permits), the fulfilment of which for the purposes of finalising the transaction is expected by the end of 2026.

"This transaction will enable us to further expand Aliplast's production capacity, in line with the Hera Group's strategy, which sees resource regeneration as a fundamental pillar," commented Michele Petrone, Aliplast CEO. "The launch of the process that will lead to the acquisition of the majority stake in the newco Kronos Polymer Polska is also in line with the parent company's Business Plan, which provides for continued growth in the waste services value chain by expanding the reference markets. Strengthening our presence in Poland, where Aliplast's branch has been operating for some time, will in fact allow us to intercept the promising growth in demand for recycled plastic in this country."

Contact:

Rita D'Andrea

[email protected]

+393201415025

SOURCE Aliplast (Hera Group)