Alison Elworthy Joins Billtrust Board of Directors

HubSpot Executive Brings Significant SaaS Experience to B2B Order-to-Cash

and Digital Payments Market Leader

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, has announced that Alison Elworthy has joined the Billtrust Board of Directors.

Elworthy is Chief of Staff to the CEO and Executive Vice President of central strategy at HubSpot, where she partners with the executive team to set and communicate HubSpot's strategy. Prior to her role as Chief of Staff and EVP of strategy, Elworthy led various functions at HubSpot including EVP of revenue operations, SVP of customer success, and VP of operations, helping to scale HubSpot over the past decade.

"Our world-class board of directors is further strengthened by Alison's appointment," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "We look forward to leveraging her years of SaaS experience and expertise in helping to drive more value for Billtrust customers."

"Joining the Billtrust Board of Directors is an honor," said Elworthy. "Billtrust is leading the charge to empower finance teams with AI-driven solutions, and I look forward to joining with the Board and Billtrust management to help our customers streamline their operations and create organizational financial resilience."

Elworthy also serves on the board of directors at Posse Foundation. She holds a BS in human factors engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow, and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

