ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Known Execution Deficiencies: Levi & Korsinsky

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased ALIT stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026

Lost money on your Alight investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Alight shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period, a decline of nearly 90%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The securities action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Alight's leadership possessed information about deteriorating internal execution that sharply contradicted the optimistic narrative presented to the investing public. As claimed in the action, management told shareholders that the company had "the pieces we need to be able to be successful in growing our market share" and projected a clear path to mid-single-digit revenue growth and $1 billion in cumulative free cash flow through 2027.

Behind these assurances, however, the lawsuit maintains that the company was not equipped to deliver on its stated projections without substantially increasing compensation and incentive expenses, a material cost pressure that was never disclosed to shareholders.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Management repeatedly characterized 2025 as a "transitional year" while allegedly aware that commercial execution was insufficient to meet internal financial targets

aware that commercial execution was insufficient to meet internal financial targets A dividend program was initiated and repeatedly affirmed as a "commitment" to shareholders, even as the company allegedly lacked the earnings foundation to sustain it

lacked the earnings foundation to sustain it Bookings and renewal performance allegedly fell short of internal expectations throughout the Class Period, yet public statements continued to reference pipeline strength and improving win rates

fell short of internal expectations throughout the Class Period, yet public statements continued to reference pipeline strength and improving win rates Both senior officers departed the company before the full scope of the shortfalls was disclosed, with no public explanation of specific failures tied to their exits

New management ultimately admitted the company "did not meet our internal financial targets" and cancelled the dividend, attributing the earnings miss to increased compensation expenses the prior leadership never disclosed

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The complaint contends that a stark gap existed between what was communicated to shareholders and what was occurring inside the company. On multiple occasions, as averred in the filing, the company pointed to a pipeline "up over 60%" and win rates "up double digits" while the underlying bookings and project revenue trajectory was allegedly deteriorating. When macroeconomic headwinds were eventually cited as partial justification for disappointing August 2025 results, the lawsuit notes that management had previously minimized the potential for such impact just one quarter earlier.

The action further asserts that the sequential removal of both senior officers, without disclosure of the specific execution failures that prompted their departures, deprived investors of material information needed to accurately assess the company's prospects.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Our investigation focuses on whether shareholders received the candid information they were entitled to during this period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP