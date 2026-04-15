ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Hiding Worsening Execution Failures: Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) to contact the firm. Those who purchased ALIT securities between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Alight shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period, a decline of nearly 90%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 15, 2026.

November 12, 2024: New CEO Launches Dividend, Touts "Commercial Momentum"

The Class Period opens with Alight's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Management announced a new quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, described pipeline growth of "over 60%," and characterized win rates as "up double digits." The lawsuit contends these optimistic pronouncements concealed fundamental execution weaknesses already present within the business.

February 20, 2025: Fiscal 2025 Guidance Sets Expectations Management Allegedly Could Not Meet

Defendants issued detailed fiscal 2025 projections, including revenue of $2,318 million to $2,388 million, adjusted EBITDA of $620 million to $645 million, and free cash flow of $250 million to $285 million. They simultaneously announced a $200 million increase to their share repurchase authorization and declared a second quarterly dividend. As alleged, these projections were issued without adequate disclosure that Alight's commercial team lacked the capability to deliver on them without substantial additional compensation spending.

March 20, 2025: Investor Day Promises "$1 Billion" in Cumulative Free Cash Flow

At an Analyst/Investor Day, management laid out mid-term targets through 2027, including 4% to 6% annual revenue growth and approximately 30% adjusted EBITDA margins. The securities action alleges these forward projections further inflated investor expectations at a time when internal execution shortfalls were already undermining the Company's trajectory.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

November 12, 2024: Dividend initiated and growth outlook presented without disclosing need for higher compensation expenses to achieve targets

Dividend initiated and growth outlook presented without disclosing need for higher compensation expenses to achieve targets February 20, 2025: Detailed fiscal 2025 guidance issued while allegedly concealing that the commercial team could not execute at projected levels

Detailed fiscal 2025 guidance issued while concealing that the commercial team could not execute at projected levels March 20, 2025: Mid-term targets of $1 billion cumulative free cash flow presented to analysts, further elevating expectations

Mid-term targets of $1 billion cumulative free cash flow presented to analysts, further elevating expectations August 5, 2025: Disappointing Q2 results disclosed alongside guidance cuts; stock fell 18.32% in a single session

Disappointing Q2 results disclosed alongside guidance cuts; stock fell 18.32% in a single session November 5, 2025: Guidance trimmed again while management maintained upbeat posture; both Individual Defendants subsequently departed

Guidance trimmed again while management maintained upbeat posture; both Individual Defendants subsequently departed February 19, 2026: New leadership revealed Company failed to meet internal targets, cancelled the dividend, and disclosed increased compensation costs; stock fell 38.17%

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

August 5, 2025: First Partial Correction Erases 18% of Market Value

Alight's second quarter earnings report revealed disappointing results and a cut to revenue guidance. The Company pointed to slowing ARR bookings and worsening project revenue decline. The complaint chronicles that management attributed shortfalls partly to macroeconomic uncertainty they had previously minimized just one quarter earlier.

February 19, 2026: The Full Picture Emerges

New management disclosed that Alight had failed to meet internal financial targets, that bookings and renewals fell short of expectations, and that the prior leadership's execution had been inadequate. The dividend was cancelled. Compensation expenses had been increased to address service quality and sales execution failures that, the action claims, existed throughout the Class Period.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises important questions about whether investors received accurate information at each stage of Alight's evolving financial picture." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 15, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP