ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Inflating Analyst Growth Expectations: Levi & Korsinsky

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on ALIT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Needham's Kyle Peterson asked Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) management about capital allocation on November 12, 2024, the response was unequivocal confidence. By February 19, 2026, that confidence had cost ALIT shareholders approximately $6.85 per share, a decline of nearly 90% across the Class Period. Check if you qualify for analyst-driven loss recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ALIT securities between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management Representations

The lawsuit contends that sell-side coverage of Alight during the Class Period was shaped by management's repeated assurances of commercial momentum, pipeline strength, and dividend sustainability. On the November 12, 2024 earnings call, analysts from JPMorgan, Needham, and Canaccord Genuity posed questions about 2025 growth trajectory and capital allocation. Management's responses painted a picture of a company with "pipeline up over 60%," "win rates up double digits," and the "pieces we need to be successful in growing our market share," according to the complaint. These representations allegedly formed the basis for bullish analyst models and target prices.

When management issued fiscal 2025 guidance on February 20, 2025, projecting revenue of $2,318 million to $2,388 million and ARR bookings of $130 million to $145 million, analysts incorporated these figures into coverage that the action claims was built on incomplete and misleading information.

The Downgrades Begin

The complaint alleges that analysts were forced to recalibrate after the August 5, 2025 corrective disclosure, when management cut revenue guidance and acknowledged both a slowdown in ARR bookings and worsening project revenue decline. ALIT shares fell 18.32% in a single session, dropping from $5.13 to $4.19. The complaint asserts that management had previously minimized macroeconomic headwinds just one quarter earlier, yet now pointed to those same headwinds as a partial explanation.

Execution Concerns Replace Growth Narratives on Wall Street

The final break came on February 19, 2026, when new management disclosed that the Company had failed to "meet our internal financial targets" and that "new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations." The dividend was cancelled. Shares collapsed 38.17% to $0.81. Analyst coverage, the action contends, had been built on projections that management knew or should have known were unattainable without the significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses that were never disclosed during the Class Period.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Analysts on the November 2024 call asked about go-to-market execution and received assurances of team maturity and deepening pipelines, the complaint alleges

Fiscal 2025 guidance of $620 million to $645 million in Adjusted EBITDA was presented as achievable "independent of the top line," as alleged in the action

in the action The mid-term target of $1 billion cumulative free cash flow through 2027 was highlighted at the March 2025 Investor Day, further anchoring analyst models

By February 2026, new management blamed the prior leadership's execution failures and noted the need for "a change in the execution of the company"

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The gap between what management represented and what ultimately materialized raises serious questions for ALIT shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about ALIT analyst-driven losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 15, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky