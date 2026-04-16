ALIT Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Material Financial Deterioration - Alight, Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Material Financial Deterioration: SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional holders of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) securities during the period November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

ALIT shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period, a cumulative decline of nearly 90%. The Court has set May 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that held ALIT positions face distinct obligations following the filing of this securities action in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The lawsuit contends that Alight and certain officers disseminated materially misleading statements regarding the Company's growth trajectory, execution capabilities, and dividend sustainability, artificially inflating the price of ALIT common stock throughout the Class Period.

Institutional investors with substantial losses may be well-positioned to serve as lead plaintiff, a role that carries meaningful influence over litigation strategy, settlement terms, and counsel selection.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds and asset managers holding ALIT during the Class Period should assess whether fiduciary duties require active monitoring of this litigation and evaluation of lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs are selected based on the size of financial interest in the case; institutional investors with the largest losses typically have the strongest candidacy

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require out-of-pocket payment; approved counsel fees are paid from any recovery obtained on behalf of the class

Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff, though they forfeit influence over case direction

ERISA-governed plans should document their evaluation of this action as part of prudent fiduciary oversight

The statutory deadline to move for lead plaintiff appointment is May 15, 2026; no extensions are available

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action alleges two corrective disclosure events drove ALIT's collapse. On August 5, 2025, an 18.32% single-day decline followed disappointing quarterly results and a guidance reduction. On February 19, 2026, a further 38.17% single-day decline followed revelations that the Company failed to meet internal financial targets, that new bookings and renewals fell short, and that the quarterly dividend was cancelled. As alleged, each disclosure removed a layer of artificial inflation that had been sustained by management's misleading assurances about execution progress and capital return commitments.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures the class is represented by sophisticated parties with substantial financial interests aligned with all shareholders who suffered losses." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5, as pleaded in a complaint filed in the Northern District of Illinois. The Class Period runs from November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com