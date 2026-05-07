Alkami and Cornerstone Advisors Release the 2026 Digital Banking Performance Metrics Report for Retail and Business Banking

New research highlights a shift from digital adoption to performance, with first-time business banking benchmarks

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the release of its new research, the 2026 Digital Banking Performance Metrics Report, commissioned by Alkami and conducted by Cornerstone Advisors. Now in its seventh year, the report expands beyond retail banking for the first time to include new benchmarks for business digital banking, while continuing to deliver insights into digital banking adoption, user engagement, and performance trends.

The report shows that digital banking is firmly established as the primary channel for retail account holder interaction and is increasingly central in business banking. The retail findings highlight a nine-point increase in mobile activations from 2022 to 2025, digital loan applications crossing the 50% threshold for the first time, and a meaningful increase in cross sales with account holder relationships on average expanding by 1.56 new products per user through the digital channel.

"Financial institutions need a digital banking metrics framework that does three things: focuses measurement on outcomes, not just activity; connects digital performance data to business goals; and distinguishes between metrics worth tracking and metrics worth managing to," said Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "There's no limit to what a financial institution could measure."

Key retail digital banking findings include:

87% of checking accounts are associated with active digital banking users, reflecting continued growth in digital banking adoption

82% of mobile banking users are actively engaged, reinforcing mobile as a primary channel for account holder interaction

51% of loan applications are now submitted through digital channels, marking a milestone for digital lending

Financial institutions average 1.56 new products per digital banking user, highlighting the connection between engagement and growth

While digital adoption continues to rise in retail banking, friction remains in some channels. Account opening abandonment persists despite deliberate investments, and shifting usage patterns across tools like person-to-person payments and personal financial management suggest growing competition from third-party providers.

On the business side, those that are using treasury services are using them actively, but there are gaps in account opening, digital loan origination, and other features that growing businesses expect from their financial institution, including real-time payments, integrated payables and receivables, and cash flow forecasting.

Key business digital banking findings include:

78% of business accounts are active in digital banking, on average

75% of business accounts are actively using mobile banking applications

17% of financial institutions are offering digital account opening for businesses and are seeing just under 25% of their business accounts open online

20% of institutions are offering online business loan origination and see 37% of business loan dollar volume originated online

"Digital banking has become a primary driver of engagement and growth for financial institutions, and having clear performance benchmarks is critical to making informed decisions," said Marla Pieton, vice president, brand, public relations and influencer marketing at Alkami. "This report helps banks and credit unions better understand where they stand today, and where they can continue to evolve their digital strategies to meet the needs of both consumers and businesses."

To download the full 2026 Digital Banking Performance Metrics Report, visit here.

For more details on the findings of this study and expert advice on how institutions can turn digital performance metrics into real business outcomes, join us for the upcoming webinar titled, "From Metrics to Momentum: Turning Digital Banking Data into Measurable Growth" on June 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with research and proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment.

Media Relations Contacts

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Marla Pieton

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.