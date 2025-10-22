Alkami and ORNL Federal Credit Union to Share Strategies for Smarter Security and Fraud Prevention

Experts will break down how layered security tactics help financial institutions detect, prevent, and respond to evolving fraud threats

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the upcoming webinar, Inside the Layers: Strategies for Smarter Security & Fraud Prevention , that will be a panel discussion designed to help financial institutions defend against evolving fraud threats through layered security.

Featuring leaders from Alkami and ORNL Federal Credit Union, the discussion will explore layered defense tactics in modern digital banking environments and how financial institutions are closing gaps to stay ahead of attackers. Panelists will share real-world strategies and practical steps to strengthen protection across every channel.

Featured speakers include:

Brad Cranford , director, product management, Alkami

, director, product management, Alkami Kevin Walsh , director of risk and analytics, MANTL, an Alkami solution team

, director of risk and analytics, MANTL, an Alkami solution team Gilbert Young , vice president, information security officer, ORNL Federal Credit Union

"Modern fraud is multi-layered, and our defenses must be too," said Gilbert Young. "From synthetic identities to phishing, attackers probe every weakness. A layered, adaptive strategy isn't just protection, it's a mindset."

"Fraudsters move fast and adapt quickly, often coordinating attacks across multiple channels to exploit weak points in digital defenses," said Brad Cranford. "That's why layered security is a requirement. Financial institutions need to identify threats at every stage, from onboarding to login to transaction monitoring. At Alkami, we're helping institutions close those gaps by bringing together behavioral analytics, identity verification, and partner integrations to work in sync to defend against emerging fraud tactics."

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Attendees will learn:

What layered security looks like in modern digital banking

The most common gaps in fraud prevention and how to close them

prevention and how to close them Practical ways to strengthen defenses against evolving attacks

"Whether it's adjusting decision rules during an emerging fraud wave or layering multiple data sources to validate identity, our Alkami Platform gives financial institutions the tools to strike the right balance between speed, security, and compliance without sacrificing the user experience," said Kevin Walsh.

To register today to learn how to protect every layer of your financial institution's digital environment, visit here .

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

