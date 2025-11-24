Ryan Leak Announced as Keynote Speaker for Alkami Co:lab 2026

Renowned New York Times bestselling author and podcast host to deliver 'Leveling Up' keynote on intentional growth and leadership

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced Ryan Leak as the keynote speaker for Alkami Co:lab 2026 , taking place April 13–15, 2026, at the newly opened Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in San Diego, California.

A New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, and leadership expert, Leak will headline the event with his keynote, 'Leveling Up', an interactive session designed to help leaders grow with focus and intentionality. Drawing on his experience researching and equipping leaders and teams at some of the world's top organizations, Leak will challenge attendees to reflect, refocus, and reignite their growth both professionally and personally.

"Growth doesn't happen by accident; it happens by intention," Leak said. "At Alkami Co:lab 2026, I look forward to helping leaders identify what's holding them back, challenge their assumptions about success, and leave with a clear plan to level up in their work and in their lives."

Tailored for business leaders, 'Leveling Up' explores six key questions that drive professional and personal development. Leak will discuss how the difference between good and great leaders comes down to intentionality rather than talent or luck. Attendees will leave with practical tools to build self-awareness, consistency, and courage, along with insights they can apply immediately to strengthen their teams and organizations.

"Ryan Leak's ability to connect with audiences and deliver leadership principles that are both inspiring and practical makes him the perfect fit for Alkami Co:lab 2026," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "His message reinforces Alkami's vision to help financial institutions and partners innovate and deliver digital experiences that make a lasting impact."

Leak is known for his engaging storytelling and practical approach to leadership development. He serves as chief executive officer of Ryan Leak Group Inc., where he and his team study what makes great leaders thrive, and share insights with organizations across industries.

Alkami Co:lab 2026 brings together financial institution leaders, industry experts, and partners to explore strategies, technologies, and insights shaping the future of digital banking. The conference will highlight Alkami's Anticipatory Banking vision and its Digital Sales & Service Platform , which help banks and credit unions onboard, engage, and grow their account holder base. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities focused on innovation, leadership, and growth.

Registration is now open at alkamicolab.com , where visitors can find details on hotel accommodations, agenda updates, and sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

