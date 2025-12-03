The Girl Banker to Headline Women in Banking at Alkami Co:lab 2026

Natalie Bartholomew brings her nationally recognized advocacy for women in financial services as the featured speaker for the conference's signature Women in Banking session

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that The Girl Banker will join Alkami Co:lab 2026 as a featured speaker, held April 13–15 in San Diego, California. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Women in Banking session has become a cornerstone of the conference agenda, amplifying the voices of banking leaders, fostering development, and creating opportunities for networking.

Natalie Bartholomew , widely known as The Girl Banker, is a third-generation community banker and current president at a bank in Northwest Arkansas. In 2018, she launched The Girl Banker platform to advocate for women in financial services, building a vibrant, nationwide community. Her efforts to grow visibility, representation, and opportunity for women in the industry mirror Alkami's commitment to advancing leadership and strengthening community, aligning closely with Alkami's Women in Banking initiative and the broader vision of Alkami Co:lab 2026.

"At Alkami, we want to give financial institution leaders the support and confidence they need to make an impact," said Jennifer Cortez, chief marketing officer at Alkami. "Natalie's journey and the community she's built reflect what so many women in our industry experience. She brings a relatable, authentic perspective that will really resonate with our audience."

Bartholomew's session at Alkami Co:lab 2026 will explore the unique strengths and perspectives women contribute to executive roles within regional and community financial institutions, the power of building intentional networks, and the responsibility leaders have to mentor and uplift others in their organization. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies for building inclusive cultures, advancing their careers, and building their personal brand.

"The mission of The Girl Banker has always been about creating space for women to be seen, supported, and celebrated," said Natalie Bartholomew. "Alkami Co:lab is doing something unique by investing so deeply in women's development and building community through shared stories and experiences. I'm excited and honored to be part of it."

Alkami Co:lab 2026 is a multi-day experience designed to inspire digital transformation, enable peer-to-peer learning, and showcase innovation across the Alkami Platform ; the pathway to Anticipatory Banking . The event draws leaders from across the banking industry and fintech space, united in their mission to serve consumers and businesses with the best-in-class digital banking experiences they deserve.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

