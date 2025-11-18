Alkami and Spiral Partner to Power Personalized Savings and Giving Experiences to Digital Banking, Including Texans Credit Union

Financial institutions can now grow deposits and primacy with Spiral's solutions in Alkami's Digital Banking Platform

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership with Spiral , a fintech that transforms everyday banking into a powerful driver of savings and community impact. This partnership enables Alkami customers to add Spiral's innovative tools to their digital banking experience, enabling account holders to automatically increase their savings and easily give back to their community directly through everyday purchases and banking accounts.

"Enhancing the digital experience for our members is a top priority for Texans Credit Union," said Matt Moore, senior vice president, retail at Texans Credit Union. "Spiral proved to be the perfect fit with its intuitive design, seamless Alkami integration, and quick implementation that made it easy to deliver a feature our members love. Within 48 hours of launch, over 1,000 members enrolled in the Roundup program, and many began donating to charity through the Giving Center. We're thrilled with the early results and excited to see even more members engage."

"Partnering with Spiral allows financial institutions to differentiate themselves with solutions that their account holders value," said Josh Winstead, vice president, corporate development at Alkami. "By integrating Spiral's tools, we are helping banks and credit unions give account holders new ways to reach their financial goals and make a positive community impact."

Spiral's embedded experiences provide digital widgets and marketing tools that can help drive more frequent card usage, increase fee income and deposits, and help account holders easily save for life goals. Through the Roundup Center, account holders can automatically round up their everyday purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings or support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. Spiral's personalized Giving Center enables account holders to support more than 1.5 million nonprofits, both local and national, directly from their digital banking application. They also receive real-time donation receipts and year-end tax reports. Financial institutions can host digital community fundraisers, allowing account holders and employees to give back with confidence.

"Our mission is to help people build better lives through banking," said Shawn Melamed, chief executive officer and co-founder of Spiral. "Together with Alkami, we're helping financial institutions accelerate growth, increase loyalty, and make a difference in the communities they serve."

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning fintech helping banks and credit unions to grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to build savings, achieve financial freedom, and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card.

Spiral has saved millions for people and local communities nationwide. Recognized as a Top 100 Financial Technology Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us .

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution serving Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to achieve their financial goals, Texans Credit Union offers a full suite of banking, lending, and investment services backed by personalized support. For more information, visit texanscu.org .

