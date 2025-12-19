Alkami Exceeds 500 Positive Pay Customers as Demand for Fraud Prevention and Commercial Onboarding Grows

Growing adoption among banks and credit unions reflects the shift toward automated workflows that improve efficiency

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that more than 500 financial institutions are now live with Alkami's Positive Pay Solutions , including automated clearing house ( ACH) Positive Pay and Check Positive Pay . This milestone reflects the growing number of banks and credit unions modernizing their ACH and check fraud protection and business client onboarding processes for Positive Pay.

"Since moving to ACH and Check Positive Pay, we've seen a dramatic improvement in our onboarding processes and a reduction in fraud-related overhead," said Robin Seelye, chief banking officer at Northwest Bank . "Alkami's technology allows us to offer business clients a seamless, secure, efficient, and reliable experience while reducing the burden on our internal teams to manage reported fraud cases."

ACH and Check Positive Pay supports institutions at any stage of modernization and provides plug-and-play compatibility with any digital banking solution with no custom development required. Banks and credit unions without an existing solution gain immediate ACH and check fraud protection that is simple to adopt, while those moving from legacy systems benefit from improved automation, greater ease of use, and faster onboarding for business clients. In all cases, financial institutions are reporting fewer fraud losses, shorter implementation timelines, and reduced operational strain.

"Hitting 500 live customers highlights the confidence financial institutions have in Alkami to provide smarter, more efficient fraud prevention and commercial onboarding tools," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "Our focus is on helping institutions move beyond legacy systems and manual workflows that make operations harder and more costly than they need to be."

As financial institutions look for ways to strengthen their business and commercial offerings, many are turning to technology that not only reduces operational work but also drives new revenue. ACH and Check Positive Pay enables financial institutions to generate fee-based income by offering businesses a powerful fraud prevention suite that secures every check and ACH commercial transaction. The solution gives business clients self-service tools to detect and prevent fraud while reducing operational overhead and creating a scalable path to revenue growth.

To learn more about Alkami's Positive Pay Solutions, visit here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a

customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

