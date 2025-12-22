Alkami Announces Breakout Tracks for Alkami Co:lab 2026, Highlighting the Future of Digital Banking

From Anticipatory Banking to payments, fraud to artificial intelligence (AI), the conference offers actionable strategies to empower regional and community financial institutions to lead with confidence

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today unveiled the six featured tracks for its breakout agenda at Alkami Co:lab 2026 , held April 13–15 in San Diego, California. The tracks will explore the future of digital banking, business and commercial banking, data and marketing, security and compliance, onboarding and account opening, and the technology powering it all.

This year's breakout agenda will feature nearly 50 unique sessions ranging from customer panels, strategic conversations, industry updates, roundtable discussions, and hands-on training. Each session is curated to help attendees turn insight into action by diving into the latest trends impacting banking and technology, sharing best practices, unlocking growth strategies within the Alkami Platform, discovering new ways to serve account holders, and connecting with peers, partners, and thought leaders.

"At Alkami Co:lab, we're intentional about shaping sessions that truly matter. Our goal is for attendees to leave inspired and equipped, whether that's a strategy they can use back at their institution or a skill that supports their own growth," said Jennifer Cortez, chief marketing officer at Alkami.

"Alkami Co:lab is a can't-miss event for bank and credit union executives," said Jim Marous, owner of the Digital Banking Report and host of the Banking Transformed podcast. "Each year, the Alkami team takes it up a notch. Alkami Co:lab is where strategy meets execution – those three days are packed with relevant insights, inspiration, and networking with the brightest leaders in the industry."

Breakouts will go beyond the headlines and dig into the details behind the innovation. Topics will range from the vision of Anticipatory Banking and how that can be delivered through the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform , modern payments to business monetization, AI-driven fraud prevention, the developer experience, account opening, and more. These sessions will showcase real-world examples of how financial institutions are scaling smarter with predictive marketing, accelerating onboarding, driving adoption within digital banking, and delivering impact where it counts: in the lives of their account holders and on their organization's bottom line.

Registration is now open at alkamicolab.com , where visitors can find details on hotel accommodations, agenda updates, and sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

