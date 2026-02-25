Alkami Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami" or "the Company"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions (FIs) in the U.S., today announced results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $120.8 million, an increase of 34.7% compared to the year-ago quarter;

GAAP gross margin of 57.2%, compared to 59.3% in the year-ago quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.4%, compared to 63.1% in the year-ago quarter;

GAAP net loss of $(11.4) million, compared to $(7.6) million in the year-ago quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $443.6 million, an increase of 32.9% compared to 2024;

GAAP gross margin of 57.8%, compared to 58.9% in 2024;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.1%, compared to 62.7% in 2024;

GAAP net loss of $(47.7) million, compared to $(40.8) million in 2024; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.1 million, compared to $26.9 million in 2024.

Comments on the News

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the fourth quarter, we continued to deliver strong growth and enhanced profitability, with revenue growth of 35% and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million. This capped a year that saw revenue growth of 33% and Adjusted EBITDA of more than double that of 2024. We also continued to expand our client portfolio, signing an additional 39 new logos in the year, including 11 banks, and our fourth quarter was our best new logo quarter in four years."

Shootman added, "We experienced tremendous momentum in the second half of the year as we began to see the impact of our new go-to-market motion, Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, which includes onboarding and account opening, digital banking and data and marketing. In the second half of the year, over 50% of our new logo online banking deals resulted in customers under our Platform umbrella. In addition, in the second half, our win rates increased materially across digital banking, MANTL and Data & Marketing. This underscores that despite a volatile macro environment throughout most of 2025, the demand for a modern digital banking platform remains strong, and that Alkami is competing more effectively than ever."

Cassandra Hudson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "In 2025, we added 2.4 million registered users to our digital banking platform, ending the year with 22.4 million digital banking users. We exited 2025 with annual recurring revenue of $480.3 million, up 35% compared to December 31, 2024 and revenue per registered user of $21.44, up 20% compared to the year-ago quarter. Our remaining performance obligation reached $1.7 billion at December 31, 2025, providing substantial visibility into our future operating and financial performance."

2026 Financial Outlook

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Alkami is providing guidance for its first quarter ending March 31, 2026 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $124.7 million to $125.7 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $21.1 million to $21.9 million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $525.5 million to $530.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $93.5 million to $97.5 million.

Conference Call Information

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.'s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "expects," "believes," "plans," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include: Our limited operating history and history of operating losses; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to attract new clients and retain and expand existing clients' use of our solutions; the unpredictable and time-consuming nature of our sales cycles; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of client subscription renewals or adoption of our solutions; our reliance on third-party software, content and services; our ability to effectively integrate our solutions with other systems used by our clients; intense competition in our industry; any downturn, consolidation or decrease in technology spend in the financial services industry, including as a result of recent closures of certain financial institutions and liquidity concerns at other financial institutions; our ability and the ability of third parties on which we rely to prevent and identify breaches of security measures (including cybersecurity) and resulting disruptions of our systems or operations and unauthorized access to client customer and other data; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses; our ability to comply with regulatory and legal requirements and developments; our ability to attract and retain key employees; the political, economic and competitive conditions in the markets and jurisdictions where we operate; our ability to maintain, develop and protect our intellectual property; our ability to respond to evolving technological requirements to develop or acquire new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance in a timely manner; our ability to estimate our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues" as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Gross Margin" as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense" as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense" as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense" as general and administrative expense, excluding (1) stock-based compensation expense, (2) secondary offering related expenses, and (3) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes" as loss before income taxes, plus (1) amortization, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) secondary offering related expenses, (4) acquisition-related expenses, (5) loss on impairment of intangible assets, and (6) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss plus (1) (benefit from) provision for income taxes, (2) interest expense (income), net, (3) depreciation and amortization (4) stock-based compensation expense, (5) secondary offering related expenses, (6) acquisition-related expenses, (7) loss on impairment of intangible assets, and (8) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

The company defines "Free Cash Flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less (1) purchase of property and equipment and (2) Capitalized software development costs. The company believes free cash flow provided investors and other users useful information in evaluating the Company's liquidity and it provides an indication of the long-term cash generating ability of the business.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines "Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)" by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines "Registered Users" as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform and has access as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We exclude individuals or businesses that solely use the products and services of our acquisitions. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines "Revenue per Registered User (RPU)" by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including benefit from/provision for income taxes, gain/loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related expenses, net, all of which may be significant.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,457

$ 94,359 Marketable securities 35,635

21,375 Accounts receivable, net 51,494

38,739 Deferred costs, current 15,894

13,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,736

13,697 Total current assets 187,216

181,377 Property and equipment, net 26,652

22,075 Right-of-use assets 13,462

14,565 Deferred costs, net of current portion 47,430

37,178 Intangibles, net 158,943

29,021 Goodwill 403,404

148,050 Other assets 10,120

5,011 Total assets $ 847,227

$ 437,277 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,842

$ 6,129 Accrued liabilities 47,359

24,520 Deferred revenues, current portion 34,770

13,578 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,576

1,343 Total current liabilities 89,547

45,570 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 25,800

15,526 Deferred income taxes 2,625

1,822 Convertible senior notes, net 336,230

— Revolving loan 15,000

— Lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,739

17,109 Other non-current liabilities 237

220 Total liabilities 485,178

80,247 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; and 106,101,875 and

102,088,783 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively 106

102 Additional paid-in capital 885,796

833,129 Accumulated deficit (523,853)

(476,201) Total stockholders' equity 362,049

357,030 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 847,227

$ 437,277









ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 120,791

$ 89,656

$ 443,639

$ 333,849 Cost of revenues(1) 51,712

36,446

187,040

137,219 Gross profit 69,079

53,210

256,599

196,630 Operating expenses:













Research and development 31,189

25,349

118,396

96,211 Sales and marketing 19,914

14,552

80,141

59,765 General and administrative 25,440

21,576

100,892

83,650 Acquisition-related expenses 325

—

3,463

195 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,707

359

5,688

1,435 Loss on impairment of intangible assets —

—

1,655

— Total operating expenses 78,575

61,836

310,235

241,256 Loss from operations (9,496)

(8,626)

(53,636)

(44,626) Non-operating income (expense):













Interest income 874

1,070

4,160

4,560 Interest expense (2,519)

(134)

(9,486)

(461) Loss before income taxes (11,141)

(7,690)

(58,962)

(40,527) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 300

(47)

(11,310)

308 Net loss $ (11,441)

$ (7,643)

$ (47,652)

$ (40,835) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic and diluted $ (0.11)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.41) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:













Basic and diluted 105,377,994

101,057,260

103,895,195

98,892,692



(1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $4.9 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $16.6 million and $5.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (UNAUDITED)



Year ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (47,652)

$ (40,835) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 26,912

10,508 Accrued interest on marketable securities, net (854)

(1,075) Stock-based compensation expense 76,188

59,437 Amortization of discount and debt issuance costs 1,951

210 Loss on impairment of intangible assets 1,655

— Deferred taxes (11,794)

109 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (11,276)

(3,240) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,351)

(3,972) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,708

3,322 Deferred costs (12,310)

(8,603) Deferred revenues 9,729

2,736 Net cash provided by operating activities 42,906

18,597 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of marketable securities (45,206)

(40,416) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 31,800

71,312 Purchases of property and equipment (1,542)

(1,195) Capitalized software development costs (7,147)

(6,660) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (375,499)

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (397,594)

23,041 Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on revolving loan (45,000)

— Debt issuance costs paid (1,898)

(363) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan issuances 5,338

4,736 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 335,513

— Proceeds from borrowing under revolving loan 60,000

— Purchase of capped calls (33,879)

— Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards —

(12,820) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,712

20,241 Net cash provided by financing activities 323,786

11,794 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30,902)

53,432 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 94,359

40,927 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,457

$ 94,359









ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP total revenues $ 120,791

$ 89,656

$ 443,639

$ 333,849

















December 31,









2025

2024







Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 480,346

$ 355,874







Registered Users 22,406

19,984







Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $ 21.44

$ 17.81























Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP cost of revenues $ 51,712

$ 36,446

$ 187,040

$ 137,219 Amortization (5,724)

(1,926)

(19,580)

(7,389) Stock-based compensation expense (1,815)

(1,434)

(8,260)

(5,366) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 44,173

$ 33,086

$ 159,200

$ 124,464















Non-GAAP Gross Margin









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Gross Margin." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross margin 57.2 %

59.3 %

57.8 %

58.9 % Amortization 4.7 %

2.2 %

4.5 %

2.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.5 %

1.6 %

1.8 %

1.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.4 %

63.1 %

64.1 %

62.7 %















Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP research and development expense $ 31,189

$ 25,349

$ 118,396

$ 96,211 Stock-based compensation expense (5,926)

(4,533)

(22,510)

(17,279) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 25,263

$ 20,816

$ 95,886

$ 78,932















Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 19,914

$ 14,552

$ 80,141

$ 59,765 Stock-based compensation expense (3,566)

(2,400)

(13,535)

(9,049) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 16,348

$ 12,152

$ 66,606

$ 50,716















Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 25,440

$ 21,576

$ 100,892

$ 83,650 Stock-based compensation expense (8,545)

(7,248)

(35,793)

(27,743) Secondary offering related expenses —

(527)

—

(1,337) Stockholder matters related expenses (599)

—

(599)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 16,296

$ 13,801

$ 64,500

$ 54,570















Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP loss before income taxes $ (11,141)

$ (7,690)

$ (58,962)

$ (40,527) Amortization 7,435

2,285

25,339

8,824 Stock-based compensation expense 19,852

15,615

80,098

59,437 Secondary offering related expenses —

527

—

1,337 Acquisition-related expenses 325

—

3,463

195 Loss on impairment of intangible assets —

—

1,655

— Stockholder matters related expenses 599

—

599

— Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 17,070

$ 10,737

$ 52,192

$ 29,266















































Adjusted EBITDA









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Adjusted EBITDA." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (11,441)

$ (7,643)

$ (47,652)

$ (40,835) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 300

(47)

(11,310)

308 Interest expense (income), net 1,645

(936)

5,326

(4,099) Depreciation and amortization 7,857

2,654

26,912

10,508 Stock-based compensation expense 19,852

15,615

80,098

59,437 Secondary offering related expenses —

527

—

1,337 Acquisition-related expenses 325

—

3,463

195 Loss on impairment of intangible assets —

—

1,655

— Stockholder matters related expenses 599

—

599

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,137

$ 10,170

$ 59,091

$ 26,851















Free Cash Flow









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Free Cash Flow." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,906

$ 18,597 Purchases of property and equipment (1,542)

(1,195) Capitalized software development costs (7,147)

(6,660) Free cash flow $ 34,217

$ 10,742

