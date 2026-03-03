Alkami Now a Nacha Preferred Partner for ACH Experience, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

Preferred Partner status highlights Alkami's commitment to advancing the ACH Network

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced it is a Nacha Preferred Partner, reinforcing Alkami's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and modern Automated Clearing House (ACH) solutions for financial institutions and their commercial clients.

As a Nacha Preferred Partner, Alkami joins a select group of technology providers recognized for supporting the ongoing advancement of the ACH Network. This recognition comes at a time when ACH usage is on the rise. Full-year ACH Network volume totaled 35.2 billion payments, up nearly 5% over 2024. The value of those payments reached $93 trillion, an increase of almost 8%.1 Nacha plays a critical role in governing and evolving the ACH Network, which processes billions of payments each year for businesses and consumers across the United States. Becoming a Preferred Partner reflects Alkami's strategic alignment with Nacha's efforts to advance the ACH Network, and Alkami's ongoing efforts to support best practices, evolving Nacha Rules, and thoughtful engagement with the payments community.

"Being recognized as a Nacha Preferred Partner is meaningful because it reflects the work we do every day to help banks and credit unions support their commercial clients with ACH," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "Financial institutions want confidence that their technology partners understand the Rules, the risks, and the realities of running ACH at scale. Being a Preferred Partner reinforces and reflects our focus on delivering practical, business-ready ACH capabilities that institutions can stand behind."

Alkami's ACH capabilities are designed to help financial institutions deliver a modern, secure, and efficient payment experience. The Platform supports both ACH origination and receipt, enabling account holders to send and receive payments for a wide range of use cases. Alkami also provides ACH Returns and Notifications of Change reporting to help institutions, and their business clients, stay informed and compliant as account information changes.

"For us, Alkami becoming a Nacha Preferred Partner isn't just a status. It's a signal that we're working with a provider that deeply understands the complexity of commercial ACH," said Matt Bleecker, senior vice president, treasury management product and strategy at Tradition Capital Bank. "Their Platform gives us the tools we need to confidently support our business clients, whether that's preventing fraud, managing risk, or simply ensuring payments move quickly and accurately."

To support stronger risk management, Alkami offers ACH Positive Pay, allowing businesses to review incoming ACH debit or credit entries before they are processed to help prevent unauthorized transactions. Automated alerts and detailed remittance data provide greater visibility and control, helping businesses monitor activity and respond quickly to potential issues.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

