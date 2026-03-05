Alkami Introduces Automated Stage Match to Accelerate Development in Its SDK Wizard

New capability enables faster environment setup and earlier testing for financial institution developers

PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a major enhancement to its Software Development Kit (SDK) with the introduction of Automated Stage Match in the Alkami SDK Wizard; an innovation designed to dramatically accelerate development timelines and elevate the developer experience.

"Right now, the biggest bottleneck for us isn't building features, it's getting them through the stage match and deployment process," said Jordan Lehrman, chief technology officer at iQ Credit Union. "What should take a couple of weeks can easily stretch into months because of environmental gaps and back-and-forth validation. Stage Match gives us the ability to test in a truly aligned environment, fix issues ourselves, and move forward without unnecessary delay. That kind of control materially shortens our delivery cycle and helps us get value into our members' hands faster."

Lehrman added, "Stage Match lets us operate on our timeline instead of waiting in queue. It reduces uncertainty in deployment and gives our team confidence that what we test is what will run in production. That means less time troubleshooting deployments and more time building meaningful enhancements for our members. Ultimately, it strengthens our partnership with Alkami by enabling us to move faster together."

Automated Stage Match delivers a self-service experience that takes less than 15 minutes. Integrated into the SDK Wizard, it builds on a capability already used by many Alkami customers, allowing developers to quickly align local environments with staging and test against realistic data earlier in the development process. This earlier validation helps teams move through development, testing, and user acceptance testing (UAT) more efficiently, supporting faster SDK upgrades and quicker delivery of new features and enhancements.

"Being able to align our local environment with staging in under 15 minutes significantly accelerates iteration cycles and shortens our path to UAT," said Andrew Swayze, core systems analyst at Westmark Credit Union. "The process was very smooth and straightforward, which makes it easier for our team to move quickly and with confidence."

The update removes the need for manual requests and behind-the-scenes coordination, while maintaining the same high standards for security, privacy, and compliance. By making Stage Match available on demand, Alkami simplifies the development process for its customers and supports a more consistent approach to building and testing.

"This is a good example of how we approach technology innovation at Alkami," said Deep Varma, chief technology officer at Alkami. "We listen to feedback from our customers, and then transform their pain points into building tools that make development simpler and faster. Giving developers the ability to test almost immediately has a real impact on how quickly new ideas turn into real features."

Automated Stage Match supports broader adoption of Alkami's SDK by making it easier for new developers to get started while helping existing customers move faster with upgrades and new capabilities. The update reflects Alkami's approach as a technology-first company, where engineering leads the way in building modern financial solutions.

Additional technical updates and long-term Platform direction will be shared at Alkami Co:lab 2026, where Varma will deliver the keynote on the future of Alkami's technology Platform. Registration is open at alkamicolab.com, where visitors can find details on hotel accommodations and agenda updates.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

