Alkami Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced results for its first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $82.2 million , an increase of 24.9% compared to the year-ago quarter;

, an increase of 24.9% compared to the year-ago quarter; GAAP gross margin of 59.4%, compared to 53.9% in the year-ago quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.2%, compared to 58.7% in the year-ago quarter;

GAAP net loss of $(12.3) million , compared to $(17.8) million in the year-ago quarter; and

, compared to in the year-ago quarter; and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million , compared to a loss of $(2.5) million in the year-ago quarter.

Comments on the News

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the second quarter, we delivered another quarter of tremendous operating and financial results. We ended the second quarter with 18.6 million live registered users, up 2.7 million compared to the prior-year quarter, and delivered excellent performance from new client wins, add-on sales and renewals. Alkami continues to lead the industry in terms of end user satisfaction and gains in market share, underscoring our commitment to deliver the best digital banking solution to regional and community financial institutions."

Shootman added, "In the second quarter we signed eight new digital banking clients, including four credit unions and four banks. One of the wins was a tier one credit union that will be among our top clients in terms of ARR. We also won a large Midwestern bank that possesses a robust commercial banking growth strategy. The bank was an existing ACH Alert client where we cultivated a strong relationship and ultimately cross-sold our digital banking platform."

Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We achieved total revenue growth of 25% for the quarter, and more importantly, we achieved 28% subscription revenue growth. We exceeded our gross margin and adjusted EBITDA expectations, demonstrating continued progress towards our 2026 objectives of a non-GAAP gross margin of 65% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%."

2024 Financial Outlook

Alkami's financial outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Alkami is providing guidance for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $83.8 million to $85.3 million ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5.8 million to $6.8 million .

Alkami is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $330.5 million to $333.5 million ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million .

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-836-8184 and internationally at 1-646-357-8785 using passcode 83045. A replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Alkami website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.'s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "expects," "believes," "plans," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues" as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Gross Margin" as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense" as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense" as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense" as general and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Net Loss" as net loss, plus (1) provision for income taxes (2) (loss) gain on financial instruments, (3) amortization, (4) stock-based compensation expense, and (5) acquisition-related expenses. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss plus (1) provision for income taxes, (2) (loss) gain on financial instruments, (3) interest income, net, (4) depreciation and amortization (5) stock-based compensation expense, and (6) acquisition-related expenses. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines "Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)" by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines "Registered Users" as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform who has registered to use one or more of our solutions and has current access to use those solutions as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines "Revenue per Registered User (RPU)" by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including provision for income taxes, loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related expenses, net, all of which may be significant.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,432

$ 40,927 Marketable securities 25,962

51,196 Accounts receivable, net 38,952

35,499 Deferred costs, current 11,478

10,329 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,132

10,634 Total current assets 151,956

148,585 Property and equipment, net 19,539

16,946 Right-of-use assets 15,180

15,754 Deferred costs, net of current portion 32,542

30,734 Intangibles, net 32,414

35,807 Goodwill 148,050

148,050 Other assets 4,176

3,949 Total assets $ 403,857

$ 399,825 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,794

$ 7,478 Accrued liabilities 20,879

19,763 Deferred revenues, current portion 12,572

10,984 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,275

1,205 Total current liabilities 40,520

39,430 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 16,445

15,384 Deferred income taxes 1,760

1,713 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,736

18,052 Other non-current liabilities 212

305 Total liabilities 76,673

74,884 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; and 98,985,370 and 96,722,098 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 99

97 Additional paid-in capital 786,201

760,210 Accumulated deficit (459,116)

(435,366) Total stockholders' equity 327,184

324,941 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 403,857

$ 399,825









ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 82,160

$ 65,763

$ 158,287

$ 125,759 Cost of revenues(1) 33,389

30,289

65,484

58,147 Gross profit 48,771

35,474

92,803

67,612 Operating expenses:













Research and development 23,909

20,866

46,729

41,415 Sales and marketing 16,964

13,883

30,807

24,761 General and administrative 20,612

18,207

39,927

35,318 Acquisition-related expenses 135

34

195

220 Amortization of acquired intangibles 358

357

717

717 Total operating expenses 61,978

53,347

118,375

102,431 Loss from operations (13,207)

(17,873)

(25,572)

(34,819) Non-operating income (expense):













Interest income 1,261

2,016

2,343

3,742 Interest expense (74)

(1,826)

(147)

(3,583) (Loss) gain on financial instruments (112)

10

—

220 Loss before income taxes (12,132)

(17,673)

(23,376)

(34,440) Provision for income taxes 185

88

374

284 Net loss $ (12,317)

$ (17,761)

$ (23,750)

$ (34,724) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic and diluted $ (0.13)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.37) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:













Basic and diluted 98,103,527

93,334,725

97,524,379

92,868,623

(1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.4 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and $2.7 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (23,750)

$ (34,724) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 5,175

5,146 Accrued interest on marketable securities, net (787)

(1,179) Stock-based compensation expense 28,565

24,399 Amortization of debt issuance costs 65

80 Gain on financial instruments —

(177) Deferred taxes 47

85 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,453)

(1,906) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,790)

(1,882) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (653)

(2,126) Deferred costs (2,569)

(2,856) Deferred revenues 2,649

(185) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,499

(15,325) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of marketable securities (15,588)

(62,640) Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 41,609

65,622 Purchases of property and equipment (731)

(417) Capitalized software development costs (3,015)

(2,661) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,275

(96) Cash flows from financing activities:





Principal payments on debt —

(1,063) Debt issuance costs paid —

(341) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan issuances 2,598

2,407 Payment of holdback funds from acquisition —

(1,000) Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards (12,795)

(6,825) Proceeds from stock option exercises 6,928

2,802 Net cash used in financing activities (3,269)

(4,020) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,505

(19,441) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 40,927

112,337 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 61,432

$ 92,896

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP total revenues $ 82,160

$ 65,763

$ 158,287

$ 125,759

















June 30,









2024

2023







Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 321,284

$ 256,811







Registered Users 18,584

15,849







Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $ 17.29

$ 16.20























Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-

GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP cost of revenues $ 33,389

$ 30,289

$ 65,484

$ 58,147 Amortization (1,793)

(1,638)

(3,568)

(3,237) Stock-based compensation expense (1,347)

(1,487)

(2,525)

(2,633) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 30,249

$ 27,164

$ 59,391

$ 52,277















Non-GAAP Gross Margin









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Gross Margin." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP

Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross margin 59.4 %

53.9 %

58.6 %

53.8 % Amortization 2.2 %

2.5 %

2.3 %

2.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.6 %

2.3 %

1.6 %

2.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.2 %

58.7 %

62.5 %

58.4 %















Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense." Please reference the

"Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP research and development expense $ 23,909

$ 20,866

$ 46,729

$ 41,415 Stock-based compensation expense (4,256)

(3,963)

(8,254)

(7,738) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 19,653

$ 16,903

$ 38,475

$ 33,677















Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense." Please reference the

"Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 16,964

$ 13,883

$ 30,807

$ 24,761 Stock-based compensation expense (2,291)

(1,813)

(4,322)

(3,403) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 14,673

$ 12,070

$ 26,485

$ 21,358















Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense." Please reference the

"Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 20,612

$ 18,207

$ 39,927

$ 35,318 Stock-based compensation expense (7,119)

(5,489)

(13,464)

(10,222) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,493

$ 12,718

$ 26,463

$ 25,096















Non-GAAP Net Loss









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Net Loss." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP

Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (12,317)

$ (17,761)

$ (23,750)

$ (34,724) Provision for income taxes 185

88

374

284 Loss (gain) on financial instruments 112

(10)

—

(220) Amortization 2,151

1,995

4,285

3,954 Stock-based compensation expense 15,013

12,752

28,565

23,996 Acquisition-related expenses 135

34

195

220 Non-GAAP net loss $ 5,279

$ (2,902)

$ 9,669

$ (6,490)















Adjusted EBITDA









Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Adjusted EBITDA." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP

Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (12,317)

$ (17,761)

$ (23,750)

$ (34,724) Provision for income taxes 185

88

374

284 Loss (gain) on financial instruments 112

(10)

—

(220) Interest income, net (1,187)

(190)

(2,196)

(159) Depreciation and amortization 2,613

2,560

5,175

5,146 Stock-based compensation expense 15,013

12,752

28,565

23,996 Acquisition-related expenses 135

34

195

220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,554

$ (2,527)

$ 8,363

$ (5,457)

















