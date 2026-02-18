BankCherokee Launches the Alkami Digital Banking Platform for Retail and Business Customers

Historic Twin Cities bank launches a new digital experience focused on efficiency, fraud protection, and user-first design

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that BankCherokee, the oldest family-owned and operated bank in the Twin Cities, has launched Alkami's Digital Banking Platform (Platform) to enhance the digital experiences of its retail and business banking customers.

Founded over 100 years ago, BankCherokee is known for its long-standing commitment to serve its local neighborhoods and businesses. As a bank that values efficiency, community impact, and accelerating innovation, BankCherokee has launched a new digital banking experience to strengthen operations and adapt to the changing expectations of its customers.

"As we look to the future of banking, efficiency and user experience are paramount," said Sean Schaefbauer, vice president, associate chief technology officer at BankCherokee. "We chose Alkami because their Platform offers the kind of secure digital experience our customers expect, along with business-focused features like Positive Pay & ACH Reporting that help protect our commercial users from fraud. It's a solution that aligns perfectly with our mission to serve our community."

Through Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, BankCherokee now offers modern tools for both retail and business customers with a feature-rich, scalable and exceptionally user-friendly digital banking experience. The new Platform enables BankCherokee to connect with customers digitally and give them intuitive tools to manage their accounts through a simple, easy-to-use experience. Business users can take advantage of integrated Positive Pay & ACH Reporting products and features to meet their unique needs, enhance fraud prevention, and improve operational efficiency.

"BankCherokee's legacy of service, combined with a forward-looking digital strategy, makes them an ideal partner," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "By leveraging our Platform, they're now able to streamline operations behind the scenes while delivering an intuitive digital experience that empowers their customers and staff alike."

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About BankCherokee

BankCherokee is a family-owned community bank headquartered in St. Paul, MN. Since 1908, it has built trusted relationships with businesses and individuals across the Twin Cities by offering personalized service, transparent lending, and a commitment to community values. Known for making lending decisions quickly and partnering with customers beyond the bottom line, BankCherokee continues to be the financial partner of choice for a new generation of business owners. For more information, visit www.bankcherokee.com.

