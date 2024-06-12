Alkami Celebrates Community Financial Institutions' Banking Stories

Video campaign demonstrates the role financial institutions play in account holders' financial journeys

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced it's releasing a video campaign highlighting the importance of community financial institutions in the daily lives of their account holders and members. The campaign was developed in partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union , Connexus Credit Union and Patelco Credit Union , all of which were presented during Alkami Co:lab 2024.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of being a community-centric financial institution is supporting our members throughout their lives and financial journeys, from purchasing their first home or car, to opening a small business, to planning for their children's futures," said Jeff Bentley, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Federal Credit Union. "We are honored to participate in a campaign that demonstrates the role of community financial institutions in these important life moments, and are proud to work with a technology partner who innately understands the value of the member-credit union relationship."

Each video in the campaign tells the story of how each of these credit unions supported its members during an important moment in their lives, such as needing a car loan or small business loan. One video illustrates the positive impact of an informed member of the customer service staff, delivering exceptional support in the face of a member account issue.

"Many of our members are bedrocks of the community we live in, and it is an honor to help them achieve their financial goals. Our members' financial success often translates directly to the vibrancy of our broader community," said Brian Davis, director, marketing, at Patelco Credit Union. "When Alkami extended us the opportunity to highlight the story of one of our members, we were eager to participate and represent the relationship between Patelco's team members and members that exists at community financial institutions."

The Community Banking Stories project stemmed from Alkami's heartfelt salute to the regional community banks and credit unions that tirelessly support account holders through their financial journeys. Alkami is proud to deliver the digital sales and service platform regional community banks and credit unions rely upon to attract, serve, and retain their account holders.

"We're grateful to our partner Alkami for showcasing lifelong member Gabrielle Martin and the Connexus team," said Chad Rogers, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "The personal journey told through this video encapsulates our commitment to providing exceptional experiences and fostering prosperity for those we serve."

This campaign builds upon the social media campaign that launched at last year's Alkami Co:lab, where Alkami unveiled ' To My Jelly Bean ,' a video dedicated to how community banks are a part of every milestone in an account holder's life. That campaign was marked using the hashtag #AllOfLifesMoments.

"Regional and community financial institutions are pivotal at the life junctures of their account holders, as we aimed to highlight with this campaign," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "Alkami is honored to work alongside these bankers, collaborating with them on technology and innovation so they can continue delivering exceptional service and build long-term relationships with their account holders."

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

