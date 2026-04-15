Alkami Co:lab Main Stage Debut: Alkami Engage to Transform Digital Adoption and Personalization

Purpose-built to empower financial institutions to increase engagement, accelerate onboarding, and drive measurable return on investment

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider, has announced the upcoming launch of Alkami Engage, a digital adoption and analytics platform designed to help financial institutions accelerate digital banking adoption, improve user engagement, and gain near real-time visibility into user behavior. The announcement was made at Alkami's annual conference, Alkami Co:lab 2026.

Alkami Engage provides in-application guidance and behavioral analytics to help banks and credit unions better understand how retail and business users interact with digital banking across web and mobile experiences. Integrated directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, it captures near real-time user interactions including page views, clicks, feature usage, and journey progression.

"A key priority for us is making sure members get real value from their digital banking experience. Alkami Engage will give us the behavioral insight and context we need to understand how members are using the Platform, identify moments that matter, and make informed improvements that simplify and strengthen the overall experience," said James Hilton, vice president, product management, digital product development, Mountain America Credit Union.

These insights empower product, digital, and experience teams to identify drop-offs, optimize user flows, and measure adoption against key performance indicators tied to return on investment (ROI). With composable dashboards and flexible configuration, financial institutions can deliver targeted, behavior-driven messaging based on user segmentation.

"Financial institutions invest heavily in digital transformation but often lack visibility into user behavior," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "Alkami Engage delivers real-time behavioral insights and in-app guidance to reduce friction, improve onboarding and self-service, and enable personalized digital experiences that drive growth and efficiency."

Alkami Engage's walkthroughs, tooltips, announcements, and prompts will help simplify complex workflows like bill pay, transfers, payments, and treasury management tasks. For retail and business users, this will result in faster onboarding, greater confidence navigating digital tools, and reduced reliance on branch or call center support.

Alkami Engage will also play a strategic role within Alkami's broader data ecosystem. While Alkami Operational Data & Insights (ODI) establishes a baseline understanding of platform activity and Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution enables segmentation and personalized outreach, Alkami Engage focuses specifically on adoption and onboarding within the digital experience. Together, these solutions will provide financial institutions with a comprehensive view of what users do, why they do it, and how to engage them more effectively.

To learn more about Alkami Engage, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.