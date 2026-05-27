Citizens Bank Expands Relationship with Alkami by Selecting MANTL to Enhance Account Opening Across All Banking Channels

Tennessee-based bank will deliver a unified account holder journey from onboarding through digital banking while accelerating deposit growth, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer experience across its 14-office network

PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Citizens Bank has selected MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, to enhance its deposit account opening experience for both retail and business customers. This expanded partnership builds on Citizens Bank's existing relationship with Alkami and reflects its commitment to delivering a seamless, modern banking experience across all channels.

As a current Alkami Digital Banking client, Citizens Bank will benefit from a more unified account holder journey from origination and onboarding through digital banking. By leveraging both MANTL and Alkami, the bank is positioned to streamline operations, enhance accessibility, and deliver a cohesive experience designed to accelerate data-driven growth and deepen customer relationships.

Citizens Bank will leverage the full omnichannel suite of MANTL Onboarding & Account Opening solutions to transform the retail and business account opening experience. With MANTL, the bank will significantly reduce friction, enabling retail customers to open deposit accounts in under five minutes online and in less than 10 minutes in-branch. Businesses of all sizes will be able to securely open deposit accounts anytime, anywhere—online, in-branch, or in the field—through a consistent, intuitive experience.

"MANTL helps us remove friction from the account opening process while preserving the high-touch service our customers expect," said Kelli Cooper, senior vice president, retail and digital banking at Citizens Bank. "This collaboration allows us to deliver faster, more intuitive onboarding across channels, improve internal efficiency, and continue building trusted relationships with the individuals and businesses we serve."

With MANTL, Citizens Bank will now be able to automate over 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product service ordering, funding, and core booking, to create efficiencies and keep manual processes to a minimum.

"Alkami is proud to expand our relationship with Citizens Bank as they take the next step in modernizing their account opening experience," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "By combining a seamless digital banking experience with a more intuitive account opening process, Citizens Bank is improving accessibility for customers, empowering employees, and driving efficiency across the entire origination journey. Together, we are helping deliver a unified experience that supports long-term deposit growth and stronger account holder relationships."

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.



To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank is a $1.4 billion asset community bank founded in 1934, providing a broad range of financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the Tri-Cities and Knoxville markets of East Tennessee. In addition to serving its local communities, the bank is a Preferred (PLP) Lender with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and consistently ranks among the top 50 SBA lenders nationwide, including a #34 ranking in 2025 for SBA loan dollar volume. Citizens is an insured member of the FDIC.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.