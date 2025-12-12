Alkami Introduces the Foundry, a Hub for Technology Builders

A central resource on alkami.com that empowers builders with greater visibility into Alkami's Platform, engineering practices, and partner ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the launch of Alkami Foundry (Foundry), a new centralized hub on alkami.com, designed for technology leaders, developers, and fintech partners.

The Foundry is designed for those seeking deeper insight into the Alkami Platform. Visitors can explore how Alkami prioritizes investments around the five TechFin pillars, modernizes the Platform, and partners with fintechs to drive outcomes. Whether financial institutions have development teams or not, the Foundry showcases how Alkami supports a developer mindset, keeps customers informed on its technology journey, and delivers a Platform built for long-term growth.

"The Foundry reflects our commitment to transparency, a technology culture, and partnership," said Deep Varma, chief technology officer at Alkami. "It gives technology leaders and builders a clear path to innovate with confidence and at scale, while reinforcing Alkami's role as a trusted Platform partner."

On the Foundry hub, visitors gain insight into Alkami's modern engineering approaches and how they translate to real value for financial institutions and users. They'll see how the software development kit (SDK), application programming interfaces (APIs), and integration frameworks enable extensibility, and how customers and partners are using these tools to bring new solutions to market faster. The Foundry also spotlights a curated partner ecosystem, displaying the broad network of integrations that fuel innovation and choice for financial institutions across all banking categories.

Fintechs interested in accelerating growth and expanding reach can also explore the benefits and expectations of the Alkami Partner Program . Built with an intentional forward-thinking vision, the program outlines clear partnership standards, shared-success criteria, and high-impact collaboration paths. Companies ready to deliver value can learn more about the ecosystem and take the next step toward becoming an Alkami partner, visit here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

