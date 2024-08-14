Alkami Integrates Credential Stuffing Protection Into Its Digital Banking Platform

Product integration provides an enhanced digital banking user experience and improved security

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced the implementation of its credential stuffing protection into its digital banking platform challenge-response authentication process. This feature automatically checks for human behavior in the background, without requiring visual puzzles or additional time spent, ensuring a seamless interaction for legitimate users.

"This enhancement in Alkami's platform has given us the ability to provide an additional layer of security for our account holders. The secure and seamless login experience has contributed to reducing potential fraudulent activities, offering our customers greater peace of mind without added complexity," said Grace Pace, senior vice president/digital bank at Quontic Bank. "Alkami has been a valued partner in helping us address security and compliance challenges. We trust that their innovative solutions will continue to support our efforts to protect our account holders from emerging security threats."

This integration is the latest in Alkami's layered approach to fraud detection and prevention in online banking. Given the fluidity of risk in the financial services market, including a rise in credential stuffing, financial institutions must incorporate organization-wide strategies to solve for known and emerging fraud threats. Banks and credit unions need to partner with a digital banking provider that continues to innovate and be proactive in mitigating fraud.

"Alkami continues to evolve its platform as the security threats change for our customers, and we're proud to integrate credential stuffing protection as part of our standard solution for everyone," said Brad Cranford, director, product management at Alkami. "Our goal is to help our customers manage security while providing the best experiences for their account holders."

These changes are compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, ensuring accessibility and usability for all users, including those with disabilities.

"Since enabling these features, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU) has significantly reduced credential stuffing attacks and greatly improved the security of our platform and our members' login experience. Most logins are automatically validated, requiring no additional input from our members, while the remainder can be easily validated with a single action," said James Hilton, vice president of product management at MACU.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."*

