Alkami Redefines Code Deployment with the One-Click SDK Manager

The new self-service tool gives developers real-time feedback and faster, safer deployments

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the launch of its One-Click Software Development Kit (SDK) Manager that allows users to self-manage deployments across staging and production, reducing effort and accelerating time-to-market. By removing development pipeline bottlenecks, the One-Click SDK Manager shifts deployment ownership left and provides visibility into requirements and readiness, enabling users to plan, validate, and deploy with confidence.

This feature is a strategic investment in both developer experience and operational efficiency for financial institutions building on the Alkami Digital Banking Platform using the SDK. This will eliminate developer friction, minimize deployment risk, and significantly accelerate time-to-market. By consolidating validations, dependency checks, scheduling, and rollout tracking into a single workflow, it provides a clear and repeatable self-service process that aligns seamlessly with how developers work.

Key benefits for developers include:

Accelerated time-to-market: Enhanced code submissions reduce friction in the deployment process, enabling faster delivery of custom-built functionality.

Enhanced code submissions reduce friction in the deployment process, enabling faster delivery of custom-built functionality. Ease of use: The intuitive, streamlined submission workflow enhances productivity for developers, freeing them to focus on innovation.

The intuitive, streamlined submission workflow enhances productivity for developers, freeing them to focus on innovation. Greater transparency, lower deployment risk : Automatically surfaces dependency drift, misaligned package versions, and potential vulnerabilities long before rollout, ensuring smoother and more predictable deployments.

: Automatically surfaces dependency drift, misaligned package versions, and potential vulnerabilities long before rollout, ensuring smoother and more predictable deployments. Self-service velocity : Built-in governance empowers teams to move independently using a guided workflow while maintaining compliance and control through embedded checks and guardrails.

: Built-in governance empowers teams to move independently using a guided workflow while maintaining compliance and control through embedded checks and guardrails. Consistent, predictable delivery across teams: Eliminates process variations and knowledge gaps, ensuring every team follows a streamlined workflow from submission through deployment.

Eliminates process variations and knowledge gaps, ensuring every team follows a streamlined workflow from submission through deployment. Sharper developer focus on innovation, not process: Automates routine steps and removes guesswork so developers can spend their time building differentiated digital banking experiences.

The One-Click SDK Manager is now available for all Alkami SDK users. Developers can access this feature via the SDK Wizard, designed to integrate seamlessly into their existing workflows.

"The launch of the One-Click SDK Manager represents a major step forward in our commitment to empowering developers with tools that enhance efficiency and drive innovation," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "By giving financial institutions real-time visibility and immediate feedback throughout the deployment process, we're helping teams identify issues earlier, move faster with confidence, and significantly reduce the time it takes to bring new digital experiences to market. This shift in deployment model enables financial institutions to deliver new capabilities faster while maintaining the rigor and oversight their environments demand."

To dive deeper into how the One-Click SDK Manager can transform the development experience, learn more in this blog post , or join Alkami for an exclusive Community "Ask Me Anything" Webinar on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST. Allen Cheslik, product manager at Alkami, will explain the feature's capabilities and answer questions live. To register, visit here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

____________________

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.