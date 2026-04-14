One year after acquiring MANTL, Alkami unifies the account holder journey from origination and onboarding through digital banking to drive growth and redefine relationship banking

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced at Alkami Co:lab 2026 the launch of the industry's first Digital Sales & Service Platform. Delivering on its vision to unify account opening, digital banking, and data and marketing, Alkami is bringing together the capabilities financial institutions need to acquire, engage, and grow account holder relationships within a single open-architecture solution. With a suite of unified capabilities now live on the Platform, financial institutions can streamline the account holder journey from origination and onboarding through digital banking into one cohesive experience designed to accelerate data-driven growth, compound value, and deepen relationships.

Alkami Launches Industry-First Digital Sales & Service Platform, Now Live with Financial Institutions From First Account to First Loan, in One Seamless Banking Journey Speed Speed

"The launch of the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, delivered one year after the acquisition of MANTL, demonstrates strong product delivery momentum and marks the creation of a new category for financial institutions," said Stephen Bohanon, founder and chief strategy officer at Alkami. "Our vision to create a unified Platform that connects account opening, digital banking, and data-driven engagement across the entire account holder lifecycle is coming to life, with continued progress in bringing these capabilities together into a more connected experience. Through the acquisitions of Segmint and MANTL, we brought together best-of-breed capabilities to be integrated into a single connected Platform. Today, Alkami enables financial institutions to move faster, operate and scale with greater insight, and build deeper relationships that drive measurable growth in an increasingly competitive market."

The Platform enhancements are now generally available to Alkami clients, with several financial institutions already live on the new capabilities. The unified Platform helps financial institutions reduce friction and drop-off between account origination and activation, increase early digital engagement, improve coordination across internal teams, and establish a continuous, relationship-driven experience that supports long-term account holder growth.

The new capabilities ensure that account acquisition and digital engagement operate as one continuous journey:

Streamlined digital banking registration: Drive faster new account holder activation by prioritizing digital banking registration through unified account opening and digital banking enrollment. New account holders are prompted to register for and then directed to digital banking immediately after a new account is booked within the account opening workflow.

Drive faster new account holder activation by prioritizing digital banking registration through unified account opening and digital banking enrollment. New account holders are prompted to register for and then directed to digital banking immediately after a new account is booked within the account opening workflow. Enhanced auto-package assignment: Improve activation and access for new account holders with tailored product and service packages based on their Know Your Customer (KYC) risk score established during account opening.

Improve activation and access for new account holders with tailored product and service packages based on their Know Your Customer (KYC) risk score established during account opening. Integrated account activation: Accelerate early relationship growth by guiding account holders to enroll in high-value services and complete key activation steps for newly opened accounts directly within digital banking.

Accelerate early relationship growth by guiding account holders to enroll in high-value services and complete key activation steps for newly opened accounts directly within digital banking. Quick Apply powered by MANTL: Increase account holder wallet share by delivering MANTL's intuitive account opening experience directly within Alkami Digital Banking. Account holders can seamlessly open additional accounts without ever leaving their digital banking application (app).

Increase account holder share by delivering MANTL's intuitive account opening experience directly within Alkami Digital Banking. Account holders can seamlessly open additional accounts without ever leaving their digital banking application (app). Brand alignment builder: Strengthen brand trust and create a cohesive digital experience by matching account opening and digital banking brand elements. Financial institutions can tailor account opening form fields, button styles, colors, and fonts directly within MANTL's Digital Branch Manager to align the look and feel with the digital banking experience.

Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution is a core component of the Digital Sales & Service Platform, laying the foundation for more personalized and proactive engagement. As integration across the platform deepens, transaction data and behavioral insights will increasingly enable financial institutions to anticipate account holder needs, activate sustainable growth, and strengthen long-term relationships.

According to recent research, most financial institutions are looking for a best-in-suite provider. This shift reflects growing demand for platforms that connect acquisition, engagement, and expansion into a single coordinated experience. Since Alkami's acquisition of MANTL, the number of institutions investing in all three components of the Digital Sales & Service Platform has grown by more than 4X, signaling strong market momentum. In the second half of 2025 alone, 58% of new Alkami digital banking customers selected the full Digital Sales & Service Platform.

"The power of our unified Platform lies in eliminating the data and experience silos that have long separated onboarding, digital banking, and data-driven marketing," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "By bringing these capabilities together, financial institutions gain compounding value and actionable insights across the entire account holder journey, enabling more personalized engagement, earlier relationship activation, and real-time growth opportunities from the very first digital touchpoint. We're seeing strong early momentum with customers, and this is just the beginning as we continue expanding the Digital Sales & Service Platform."

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.