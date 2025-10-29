Alkami Releases 'Women in Banking' Report Revealing Digital Banking Preferences Among Female Account Holders

Insights into strategies that financial institutions can deploy to attract and retain the next generation of wealth-holding women

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the release of its latest report, First Beneficiaries: How Financial Institutions Can Serve Women Through Inherited Wealth ; building upon the findings from the national research study1 conducted in partnership with Jason Dorsey and The Center for Generational Kinetics (CGK). The report explores the unprecedented wealth transfer, now estimated at $124 trillion , anticipated to transfer hands in the next twenty-five years, and the role women will play in managing their family's finances as well as what financial institutions should consider to retain those banking relationships.

"This research gives us both a mirror and a roadmap. It reflects areas where we can do more to understand and engage women meaningfully and shows us what's possible when we get it right," said Adriana Freeman, vice president of marketing and engagement at Signal Financial Federal Credit Union. "The wealth transfer is a catalyst, but the real shift is in how we build relevance, trust, and personal connection long before that moment. It goes beyond optimizing capabilities to reimagining the entire approach towards fostering the banking relationship digitally."

The research revealed critical insights regarding digital banking preferences:

93% of women say user experience and functionality are important to them

87% of women care about online customer service experience

Women say their primary financial institution is most significant to them because it's where they: do most of their online or mobile banking (50%) use their debit card most often (49%) receive their direct deposit (44%) keep most of their money (44%)



"As the largest wealth transfer in history begins to unfold, women are poised to become the primary financial decision-makers in households and businesses across the country. This is a pivotal moment for financial institutions to show up differently," said Marla Pieton, senior director, research and influencer marketing at Alkami. "By delivering anticipatory experiences that feel one-to-one, not one-size-fits-all, banks and credit unions can show up as true partners. Women are looking for personalization and support as they navigate their financial journey. The financial institutions that recognize that will shape the future of banking while building trust, strengthening relationships, and earning long-term loyalty."

These findings reinforce what Alkami's Women in Banking initiative was designed to spotlight: to elevate the conversations and insights that often go unheard, but are central to the financial services industry. As women influence the direction of household and generational wealth, their expectations around digital engagement, support, and personalization must be met to strengthen loyalty and retention.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."2

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

