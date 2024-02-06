Alkami Telemetry Data Reveals Emerging Tech Adoption Themes

News provided by

Alkami Technology, Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Financial institutions can leverage transaction data to uncover the financial health and patterns of account holders

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., recently released proprietary data focused on emerging technology adoption, providing insight into areas such as how much consumers utilize these new technologies along with behavior patterns for cryptocurrency usage.

Alkami Telemetry Research uncovers intelligence, strategic insight, and behavioral trends within account holder transactions to inform regional and community banks and credit unions. Alkami Telemetry Data was sourced from a panel of more than 2.5 million account holders and over 1.5 billion transactions.

Alkami's research into consumer adoption of emerging technology trends is designed to help financial institutions understand their account holders' behavior and better anticipate future needs. The research findings include:

"These insights about consumer spending on emerging tech are based upon Alkami's deep expertise in transaction enrichment and analysis. Financial institutions can uncover useful spending patterns, competitive intelligence, and financial health cues within their own data with the help of experts in transaction enrichment and analysis," said Mark Leher, director, product management at Alkami. "This intelligence can be used as a driver for financial institutions to ensure relevant messaging and outreach to account holders through digital channels."

Alkami's Customer Insights product, part of its Data and Marketing Solutions, provides actionable insights derived from account holder transaction data that can inform smarter marketing strategies and drive more personalized engagements.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Media Relations Contacts
Vested
[email protected]

Marla Pieton
[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

Also from this source

Elevations Credit Union Launches with Alkami's Online Retail, Business and Mobile Banking

Elevations Credit Union Launches with Alkami's Online Retail, Business and Mobile Banking

Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S.,...
Alkami Partners with Chimney to Deliver Insights to Homeowners Within Its Digital Banking Solution

Alkami Partners with Chimney to Deliver Insights to Homeowners Within Its Digital Banking Solution

Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S.,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.