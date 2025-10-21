Alkami, Thomaston Savings Bank, and Colony Bank to Share How Financial Marketers Turn Data Usage into Measurable Growth

Panelists will uncover how data-driven strategies improve personalization, efficiency, and campaign performance

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the upcoming webinar, Hocus Focus: Sharpen Your Marketing with Data That Works , a panel discussion designed to help financial marketers transform data into actionable insights that drive measurable results.

Featuring Thomaston Savings Bank and Colony Bank, the discussion will explore how financial institutions use data to drive personalization and smarter marketing decisions. The panel will share practical ways to focus resources and deliver campaigns that better connect with account holders.

Featured speakers include:

Ethan O'Day , business intelligence analyst, Thomaston Savings Bank

, business intelligence analyst, Thomaston Savings Bank Jeff Wright , digital communications and strategy manager, Colony Bank

, digital communications and strategy manager, Colony Bank Kent Blacksher , account executive, Data & Marketing Solution, Alkami

"Data can seem like a complex topic in marketing, but it's really the key to uncovering new opportunities," said Ethan O'Day. "When you take the time to understand and use the data you already have, it can completely change the way you reach and engage your audience."

"The most successful marketing teams are the ones that turn information into inspiration," said Kent Blacksher. "By harnessing the right data, financial institutions can move beyond guesswork and deliver campaigns that are truly relevant and impactful."

Powered by Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution , part of the Digital Sales & Service Platform , the webinar will show how financial institutions can turn insights into action to deliver Anticipatory Banking through personalized, data-driven engagement and measurable growth.

"At Colony Bank, understanding our customers is central to who we are," said Jeff Wright. "I look forward to discussing how data empowers all financial institutions to deliver on that commitment."

Join the webinar on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT by registering here .

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

