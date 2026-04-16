Alkami to Expand GenAI Capabilities with the Launch of Alkami Code Studio

AI-powered code assistant within the Alkami SDK Wizard will accelerate compliant, deployment-ready development with an open infrastructure

PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the introduction of Alkami Code Studio, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered development capability that underscores the company's continued investment in generative AI and open architecture as part of its Digital Sales & Service Platform strategy.

Alkami Code Studio, currently in beta, was unveiled at Alkami Co:lab 2026 as part of the company's broader vision to help financial institutions innovate faster through ongoing investments in AI-driven technologies. These advancements are designed to help banks and credit unions deliver more personalized, efficient, and scalable digital experiences.

As part of its data-informed digital banking principle, Alkami is continuing to invest in its data capabilities that aim to make data easily accessible, usable, understandable, and actionable through emerging AI technologies. This includes work toward a secure AI access layer using model context protocol (MCP), designed to enable more intuitive, conversational interactions with institutional data over time. While these capabilities are still evolving, they reflect Alkami's long-term focus on helping financial institutions make faster, more informed decisions.

Alkami Code Studio represents a key advancement within the open architecture principle, enabling developers to build, extend, and deploy solutions on the Alkami Platform with greater speed and confidence. The solution is currently in a beta program, with Alkami inviting financial institutions on the Alkami Platform to collaborate in shaping its development.

"Financial institutions are looking for partners who are not only talking about AI, but actively embedding it into their Platforms in meaningful ways," said Deep Varma, chief technology officer at Alkami. "Alkami Code Studio reflects our commitment to investing in innovation that is both forward-looking and grounded in the needs of our customers—helping them move faster while maintaining the governance, security, and control they require."

Alkami Code Studio is an AI-powered assistant designed to support the creation, validation, and deployment of SDK components on the Alkami Platform. Built specifically for developers, it generates standards-aligned, design-compliant components within a secure, governed environment. Powered by closed-loop large language models (LLMs) operating within Alkami's secure infrastructure, it helps ensure customer code remains private within Alkami's ecosystem.

Alkami Code Studio is embedded within the Alkami Software Development Kit (SDK) Wizard, alongside the One-Click SDK Manager—a feature that enables users to self-manage deployments across staging and production environments. Together, these capabilities streamline workflows, reduce development friction, and support more efficient delivery cycles.

Alkami Code Studio has been developed in close collaboration with its financial institution customers, including Patelco Credit Union, who has been an active participant in early testing.

"Delivering the best digital experiences that are efficient, secure, and tailored to our members' needs, is at the heart of what Patelco does," said Deepan Chandrasekaran, director of application engineering, Patelco Credit Union. "The early insight Alkami's Code Studio gives us into how AI can support development workflows without compromising control brings immense and innovative benefits to our members."

As demand for SDK-driven customization continues to grow, financial institutions are seeking ways to scale development while managing operational and compliance considerations. While AI coding tools are becoming more prevalent, Alkami Code Studio is being developed specifically to align with the governance, security, and architectural requirements of the Alkami Platform.

By combining AI innovation with a governed development framework, Alkami is reinforcing its commitment to "building it right, building it fast, and building it with you"—ensuring financial institutions remain central to its product evolution.

Alkami Code Studio is available through a limited beta program, with broader availability expected in the future.

To learn more about Alkami Code Studio and inquire about joining the beta program, visit here.

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform and Anticipatory Banking strategy, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.