Alkami to Host Webinar Showcasing How Clean Transaction Data Drives Better Insights

Webinar highlights how transaction clarity uncovers hidden opportunities and supports smarter, data-driven decisions

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced it will host a webinar, Turning Chaos Into Clarity: Decoding the Language of Transactions, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET, focused on how clean, standardized transaction data enables banks and credit unions to gain clearer insights and drive more informed decision-making.

For many financial institutions, transaction data comes from multiple sources and formats, requiring additional steps to ensure consistency and usability across teams. Standardizing merchant information and transaction details is an important part of enabling clearer visibility into account holder behavior and timely insight generation.

During the webinar, Alkami will demonstrate how automated daily data cleansing helps standardize transaction data and make it more usable across the organization. Attendees will see how clearer transaction details support more efficient workflows, reduce the need for manual cleanup, and provide better visibility into account holder spending and needs.

"Transaction data has the potential to inform nearly every aspect of a financial institution's strategy, but only if that data is reliable and easy to understand," said Mark Leher, director of product management at Alkami. "By automating the cleansing and standardization of transaction data, institutions can eliminate inefficiencies, improve visibility into account holder behavior, and use those insights to deliver more relevant and proactive digital experiences."

The webinar will also explore how decoded transaction insights reveal spending patterns and uncover opportunities that are often hidden in raw data. With clearer transaction intelligence, financial institutions can better anticipate account holder needs and apply insights across analytics, operations, and digital engagement initiatives.

The session will be led by Mark Leher and Marc Meoli of Alkami, who will share real-world insight into how Alkami's Digital Banking Platform helps financial institutions turn data into action.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

