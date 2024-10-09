Alkami Unveils the 2025 Playbook to Prepare Financial Institutions for the Future of Banking

Three key plays are outlined to help grow business and digitally mature

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the launch of " The 2025 Digital Banking Playbook: Budgeting & Strategies for Banks and Credit Unions ," a comprehensive guide of strategies and research findings designed to help financial institutions navigate the year ahead. The annual playbook offers insights into consumer perceptions, actionable recommendations for solutions categories to deploy, and data-driven analysis on the key trends expected to shape the industry in 2025, and through the end of the decade.

As financial institutions face increasing demands from digitally savvy consumers, The 2025 Digital Banking Playbook addresses critical areas such as personalization, using data for diversification, security best practices for fraud mitigation, and artificial intelligence in banking . The annual publication kicks off with a point of view from Stephen Bohanon, Alkami's founder and chief strategy officer, on how excelling at the basics of a digital banking sales and service methodology will define the market reputation of top performing, long-lasting financial institutions by the end of this decade.

"The 2025 Playbook is a blueprint for how financial institutions can thrive in a future shaped by digital transformation, led by the increase in digital demand from consumers," said Bohanon. "This is a pivotal time for many in our industry, and our Playbook provides the insights and actions needed to ensure that financial institutions are prepared for what's next and emerge as leaders in the market."

The 2025 Digital Banking Playbook details where financial institutions must strategize and budget to achieve sustainable growth and transformation:

Play 1: 24/7 Access to Accounts & Money

Play 2: Guarding the Financial Institution & Account Holders

Play 3: Leverage Data Insights for Diversification

Taking Action & The Path Forward – Reaching Maturity

Key Outcomes of the 2025 Plays

With fifteen years of experience helping financial institutions innovate and evolve, Alkami continues to be a trusted partner, going beyond digital banking by providing the digital sales and service platform for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Download a copy of The 2025 Digital Banking Playbook: Budgeting & Strategies for Banks and Credit Unions here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

1J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business/awards.

