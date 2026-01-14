ALKEME Insurance Announces Five Strategic Acquisitions, Accelerating National Expansion with a Coast-to-Coast Platform

Acquisitions in Indiana, New Jersey, California and Florida expand ALKEME's insurance offerings in key growth markets.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisitions of five agencies throughout the last quarter. These agencies join ALKEME's fast-growing national platform, enhancing its property and casualty offerings while expanding its employee benefits capabilities in growing markets across the United States.

ALKEME Insurance - Acquisition Announcement

This group of acquisitions underscores ALKEME's strategy to accelerate national expansion with a coast-to-coast platform that combines local agency expertise with the resources of a top national brokerage. By adding four established property and casualty firms and a specialized benefits agency, ALKEME is deepening its ability to deliver integrated solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals in key regional hubs.

The newly acquired firms include:

Merritt Hall (Indianapolis, IN) – A property and casualty agency serving businesses and individuals in the greater Indianapolis area with risk management and insurance solutions.

Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group (Liberty Corner, NJ) – A leading property and casualty insurance group with a strong presence in New Jersey and the broader Mid-Atlantic region, providing comprehensive coverage and advisory services.

JXX Insurance Agency (San Clemente, CA) – A California-based property and casualty agency focused on delivering tailored insurance programs to clients throughout Southern California.

Bellwether (Deerfield Beach, FL) – A property and casualty agency serving clients across Florida with a broad mix of commercial and personal lines solutions.

Health Connect Insurance Agency (Santa Ana, CA) – A benefits-focused agency specializing in critical care, Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans and individual health coverage for employers and individuals in Southern California and beyond.

"These five outstanding agencies join ALKEME at a time of incredible momentum, reinforcing our position as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative insurance platforms in the country," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "With strong property and casualty capabilities in Indiana, New Jersey, California and Florida, complemented by the specialized benefits expertise of Health Connect, we are expanding our reach while preserving the local relationships and entrepreneurial spirit that make these agencies so successful."

"Joining the ALKEME Collective is an exciting next chapter for Couch Braunsdorf," said Joe Mignon, CEO of Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group. "We gain access to greater resources, broader market relationships and a collaborative national network, all while maintaining the local presence and service approach our clients' trust. ALKEME's culture of innovation and entrepreneurship made this an ideal fit for our team and our future."

With these additions, ALKEME continues to execute a robust M&A pipeline focused on acquiring high performing, culturally aligned agencies in key markets across the country. The company continues to expand its national footprint through selective acquisitions that enhance its capabilities and deliver greater value to clients. With these additions, ALKEME is accelerating its growth strategy and plans to maintain a strong acquisition pace in 2026 to expand its national footprint and deliver greater value to clients.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

