ALKEME Insurance Strengthens Specialty Program Capabilities with Acquisition of Virtue Risk Partners

Acquisition marks ALKEME's expansion into MGA program underwriting, adding over a decade of specialty expertise in casualty, professional, and environmental insurance to its national brokerage.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Virtue Risk Partners, a Pearl River, New York-based managing general agent (MGA) offering specialty insurance solutions across general casualty, professional, environmental, excess lines, workers compensation, and several supporting lines on the horizon.

ALKEME Insurance acquires Virtue Risk Partners

Unlike a traditional retail agency acquisition, Virtue's MGA platform delivers customized insurance products, risk management expertise, and claims support to contractors, consultants, and engineers across all 50 states. With more than 65 years of combined team experience, Virtue brings a proven track record in casualty and environmental specialty underwriting that meaningfully deepens ALKEME's program business.

"Virtue Risk Partners represents a different kind of partnership for ALKEME—one that deepens our capabilities in specialty program underwriting and broadens the solutions we can bring to clients across the country," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "What drew us to Virtue was the same thing that draws us to every partner we bring on: a team that is deeply client-focused and committed to doing things the right way. We're proud to welcome them to the ALKEME family."

Joseph Valenza, National Director of Programs for Virtue Risk Insurance Services, added, "Joining ALKEME represents an opportunity to build upon more than a decade of disciplined underwriting, innovation, and growth. ALKEME provides the scale and resources to accelerate that success, and we are proud to join the family."

With this addition, ALKEME continues to focus on acquiring high performing, culturally aligned agencies in key markets across the country.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 90 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance