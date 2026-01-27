Alkira Appoints S&P Global's Guru Ramamoorthy to Advisory Board to Accelerate AI-Native Networking Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NIaaS), today announced the appointment of Guru Ramamoorthy, Global Head of Cloud & Infrastructure at S&P Global, to its advisory board. Ramamoorthy's appointment further strengthens Alkira's leadership with a proven executive who understands the complexities of modern enterprise infrastructure.

Ramamoorthy joins a distinguished group on Alkira's advisory board, following the recent appointment of Maria Martinez, former COO of Cisco Systems. His deep expertise in cloud transformation and network modernization will be instrumental as Alkira continues to help enterprises reimagine their network foundations for the AI era.

At S&P Global, Ramamoorthy leads a global team of over 1,000 professionals, overseeing cloud, network, security, and AI-driven infrastructure operations. With more than two decades of experience at top-tier financial institutions, including Visa and BNYMellon, he is a recognized authority on delivering large-scale enterprise outcomes through technical innovation.

"Guru's extensive experience managing complex, global and network infrastructures at scale makes him an exceptional addition to Alkira's advisory board," said Amir Khan, CEO and founder of Alkira. "His deep expertise in cloud transformation, network modernization, AI integration, and cybersecurity—combined with his proven track record of driving operational efficiency across one of the world's leading financial information companies—will be invaluable as we help enterprises modernize their network infrastructure for the AI era."

The appointment comes amid a period of rapid innovation for Alkira. In late 2025, the company launched its Network Infrastructure Assistant (NIA) co-pilot and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing organizations to manage multi-cloud networks using natural language.

"Today, modern enterprises demand network infrastructure that can support multi-cloud environments, AI-driven workloads, and evolving security requirements," said Ramamoorthy. "Alkira's Network Infrastructure as a Service approach bridges traditional and modern networks while enabling the networks of tomorrow. I'm excited to work with the team as they continue to transform how enterprises design, operate, and future-proof their global networks".

