Alkira Launches Connect Partner Program to Help Partners Solve Complex Networking and AI Infrastructure Challenges Faster, More Profitably, and Without Disruption

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NIaaS), today announced the launch of the Alkira Connect Partner Program. Built to mirror modern enterprise buying motions, Connect represents Alkira's evolution into a partner-first platform company, delivering a framework where partners do more than just sell a product, they build customer trust by solving complex problems faster, cheaper, and without disruption, while growing their own services revenue doing it.

As legacy networking models fail to keep pace with cloud and AI demands, Alkira Connect provides Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), MSPs, cloud service providers, and security and AI-focused firms with a foundation to monetize high-value services. Through Connect Services Attach Plays, partners can now standardize and scale high-margin offerings such as network modernization assessments, segmentation and compliance design, and migration and cutover sprints.

"Customers are trying to standardize connectivity and segmentation across clouds, sites, and partners, and many are doing it with AI readiness in mind. Alkira Connect maps to how buyers are actually making decisions and gives partners a practical way to build differentiated offers around those priorities," said Tony Jaroszweski, Senior Director at AHEAD.

"The philosophy behind Connect is that we win when our partners grow their own services revenue," said Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira. "We believe channel partners are evolving from resellers to growth partners, combining resale with high-value services. Connect is built so partners deliver outcomes plus services. It's about giving them a repeatable engine to solve the 'impossible' networking hurdles that face every Fortune 500 company today."

The Partner Profit Stack

Alkira Connect introduces the Partner Profit Stack, a simple set of ways partners can make more money and win more deals, while attaching more services on every opportunity. Instead of a fixed benefits chart, Connect gives partners multiple levers to improve profitability:

Better margin plus bonus payouts: Higher tiered margins, quarterly rebates, and customer prepay bonuses that help improve cash flow.

Higher tiered margins, quarterly rebates, and customer prepay bonuses that help improve cash flow. Connect Pipeline Fund (MDF): Dedicated marketing dollars to generate demand and build partner-led pipelines.

Dedicated marketing dollars to generate demand and build partner-led pipelines. Velocity incentives: Bigger SPIFFS for new customer POCS to reward pipeline momentum and accelerate the time to first deal.

Bigger SPIFFS for new customer POCS to reward pipeline momentum and accelerate the time to first deal. Differentiation and retention: Access to Alkira's lab for early feature testing, plus an OEM-sponsored President's Club to recognize top-performing partner organizations.

Enterprise Validation and Global Momentum

The Connect launch follows a landmark year for Alkira's partner program, highlighted by the acquisition of its first Fortune 10 customer and the enablement of its 1,000th partner. Alkira is also seeing over 150 partners drive more than 40% of the company's total revenue. With seven-figure commissions already being paid to top-tier partners, the program's financial viability is a proven reality. This momentum is further evidenced by a 1300% growth rate in Latin America and successful expansion into Canada, Australia, the EU, UK, Middle East, and China.

To learn more about Alkira's Connect Partner Program, please visit: alkira.com/business-partners .

Register for the Partner Connect webinar on March 12 at 8:00 AM PDT: https://hubs.li/Q044gB530

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in AI-Native Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, is augmented by AI, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

