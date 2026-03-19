Alkira Closes Fiscal Year with 1,261% Three-Year Revenue Growth and Second Consecutive Deloitte Fast 500 Recognition

Global expansion, 98.7% customer satisfaction, and continued innovation reinforce Alkira's position as the platform of choice for network modernization in 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service (NIaaS), today announced a breakout 2025, marked by 1,261% three-year revenue growth and second consecutive recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. These milestones reinforce Alkira's position as a leading platform for enterprises modernizing networking infrastructure for the AI era.

Throughout 2025, Alkira gained momentum with some of the world's largest enterprises, winning and expanding across highly distributed, mission-critical environments. That momentum extended across a broad range of industries, including financial services, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, as organizations turned to Alkira to replace rigid, hardware-heavy legacy architectures with agile, cloud-native infrastructure. The company's growing traction further strengthened a customer base that includes enterprises such as Michaels, Warner Hotels, Chart Industries, SITA, and Koch Industries, while sustaining a 98.7% CSAT score and a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights.

2025 Performance Highlights

Hyper-Scale International Growth: Achieved 252% international ARR growth, expanding Alkira's footprint across key global regions including China, the Middle East, the UK, the EU, Canada, and Latin America

Achieved 252% international ARR growth, expanding Alkira's footprint across key global regions including China, the Middle East, the UK, the EU, Canada, and Latin America Elite Enterprise Adoption: Closed its first Fortune 10 customer, underscoring the platform's ability to modernize and secure the world's most complex and high-stakes networking environments

Closed its first Fortune 10 customer, underscoring the platform's ability to modernize and secure the world's most complex and high-stakes networking environments Proven Channel Performance: The company's channel-first strategy effectively doubled its revenue from fiscal year 2024 to 2025, driven by a 255% year-over-year increase in channel-led annual contract value (ACV)

The company's channel-first strategy effectively doubled its revenue from fiscal year 2024 to 2025, driven by a 255% year-over-year increase in channel-led annual contract value (ACV) Industry Leadership Validation: Named to the Forbes "America's Best Startup Employers 2025" list and continued to receive top honors from industry analysts, including inclusion in the Futuriom 50 and the Cloud Computing Excellence Award for its Extranet-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering

The company's rapid commercial expansion was matched by a high-velocity product roadmap. In 2025, Alkira launched over 85 new features and capabilities, most notably the debut of its AI-native product suite with the Alkira MCP Server and Alkira NIA (Network Infrastructure Assistant). Alkira also launched its Load Balancer as a Service (LBaaS). To further guide this technical evolution and global scaling, Alkira also strengthened its leadership by appointing industry veteran Maria N. Martinez to its advisory board.

"2025 was a defining year for Alkira as enterprises increasingly turned to Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service to modernize and secure their networks, driving our momentum and strengthening our leadership in the space," said Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira. "Our growth in numbers was strong, but more importantly, it was reflected in customer satisfaction and in how rapidly enterprises can deploy and secure their networks with Alkira. As AI places greater demands on infrastructure, organizations need end-to-end visibility and unified control across increasingly complex environments, and Alkira is delivering exactly that."

To learn more please visit www.alkira.com.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in AI-Native Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, is augmented by AI, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alkira