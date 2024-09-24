Alkira Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Completing the Hyperscaler Trifecta

Alkira streamlines procurement for its global network infrastructure as a service platform on GCP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira® Inc., the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service, announced today an expansion into the Google Cloud Marketplace to provide customers with advanced networking, security, agility, and a simplified procurement experience. This marks a significant milestone for Alkira as it completes the hyperscaler trifecta, offering its solutions across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) marketplaces. Alkira empowers enterprises to seamlessly and securely connect geographically dispersed users, workloads, and applications across clouds and on-premise environments with a few simple clicks and without deploying any physical infrastructure, agents, complex overlays, or configurations.

By joining the Google Cloud Marketplace, Alkira offers a more efficient acquisition process for GCP customers, enabling them to potentially retire Google committed use dollars, while simplifying vendor procurement. GCP customers can deploy Alkira directly within their GCP environment for faster deployment and reduced time-to-value. This streamlined access is particularly crucial as the growing demands of AI workloads are making speed and efficient resource allocation more critical than ever for enterprises leveraging cloud infrastructure. It also increases discoverability for Alkira's Cloud Exchange Point® (CXP) solution within the GCP ecosystem, making it easier for organizations to find and adopt its advanced networking capabilities.

"Having Alkira on the Google Cloud Marketplace is a critical step for us as it expands our reach and provides enterprises with the global scale, agility, and security they need to thrive in today's dynamic environment," said Amir Khan, CEO at Alkira. "Networking is complex, and we simplify the experience for enterprises. By offering our CXP solution directly through GCP's Marketplace, we're making it easy for customers to access our comprehensive networking and integrated network services capabilities."

Instead of managing multiple vendor purchase orders, GCP customers can now consolidate their software and service purchases on one GCP bill, which supports faster customer adoption of the Alkira platform. This delivers seamless GCP capabilities to Alkira customers and provides a dramatically simplified cloud network service offering for on-premises, single cloud and multi-cloud networking environments.

GCP makes it simple for customers to purchase Alkira from its marketplace. If Google is already a preferred vendor, customers can buy Alkira without needing an internal vendor procurement review. Likewise, purchasing Alkira services through the Google Cloud Marketplace takes advantage of flexible billing models. Customers can still purchase Alkira through their preferred channel partner or directly from Alkira in the marketplace.

Alkira Continues to Transform Networking

With Alkira, customers can easily connect multiple clouds together. This is beneficial for a growing segment of enterprises that are interested in GCP's AI technology stack but have their data and applications with other cloud providers. Alkira is the only end-to-end, entirely virtual network platform that is delivered as-a-service, allowing enterprises to effortlessly connect users and applications across the globe, while integrating with the cloud, data centers and WAN environments. Alkira's platform provides:

Full-stack networking and security

Horizontally and vertically scalable networks

Auto-detect capabilities for node and link failure

Full mesh routing with automated rerouting capabilities

Support for segmentation and micro-segmentation

Integration with 3rd party network and security services

High availability (HA) and Active/Active connectivity

