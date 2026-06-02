ALKU Earns 93.6 Overall Score and High Grades in New KLAS First Look Report

Independent evaluation reveals high customer satisfaction and rapid consultant deployment to address critical hospital talent gaps.

ANDOVER, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKU, a leading high-growth specialized staffing firm, today announced it has earned an Overall Score of 93.6 in its first-ever KLAS First Look Report. The independent evaluation, titled "ALKU HIT Staffing 2026: Experienced Consultants That Address Talent Gaps," benchmarks ALKU's performance based on direct feedback from healthcare executives, CIOs, and directors. Highlighting exceptional satisfaction and high-quality consultant performance across major healthcare organizations, interviewed clients awarded ALKU high A grades across key performance metrics (measured on a standard 100-point scale):

Likelihood to Recommend: A+

A+ Would Buy Again: A+

A+ Ability to Drive Expected Outcomes: A

A Quality of Staff/Consultants: A-

A- Account Management: A-

Diagnosing Problems, Delivering Solutions

Healthcare organizations increasingly face critical talent gaps that threaten ongoing implementations, technology adoption, and system upgrades. According to interviewed clients, ALKU consistently solves these roadblocks by rapidly delivering highly qualified consultants who integrate seamlessly into existing internal teams.

Key findings from the report show that clients value ALKU's deep talent pool, quick turnaround times, and flexible relationship management. The data shows that 89% of the organizations interviewed experienced noticeable project outcomes immediately upon engaging ALKU consultants.

"ALKU was extremely experienced. They came in, diagnosed the problem very early, and came to us with solutions," noted one healthcare VP interviewed by KLAS. "We really had the sense that they had seen what we were going through hundreds of times already... I was really impressed that in a very short amount of time, they began to make things better."

Specialization at Scale Drives Impact

ALKU's HIT Staffing division spans multiple specialized areas, including Epic-certified resources and an Oracle Health-specialized talent network, as well as specialized practices in Data, AI, cybersecurity, and leading ERP platforms (Infor, Oracle, SAP, UKG, Workday).

"At ALKU, we are passionate about unlocking potential for both our clients and candidates," said Andrew Bull, CEO & President of ALKU. "Our core differentiator is our commitment to specialization at scale. Each of our practice areas is dedicated to a specific niche, allowing our teams to develop the deep technical fluency needed to plug the right expert into a critical healthcare transformation within hours, not weeks. This recognition from KLAS validates our belief that when you bring care and energy to a partnership, you fuel long-term growth and project success for healthcare organizations."

Commenting on the significance of the new research, Everton Santos, VP of Client Engagement at KLAS Research, added:

"KLAS is pleased to announce new research on ALKU's HIT staffing services. Interviewed clients highlight the firm's rapid response, high-quality consultants, lasting partnerships, and deep expertise across a variety of healthcare functions."

We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their trust, partnership, and feedback throughout this evaluation process.

About ALKU

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, facilitating critical solutions for businesses by providing highly specialized consultants across cutting edge industries including IT and life sciences. With more than 500 employees across eight locations nationwide, ALKU generates more than $550 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® company culture focuses on employee retention and growth, training and development, and a highly specialized division-led operation model. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Crossley, [email protected]

SOURCE ALKU