ALKU Launches FP&A Division to Meet Growing Demand for Finance Transformation Talent

New division delivers specialized FP&A consultants to organizations tackling complex financial planning and analysis challenges

ANDOVER, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKU, one of the nation's fastest-growing specialized staffing firms, today announced the launch of its Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) division, placing senior-level consultants with expertise in budgeting, forecasting, financial modeling, and business performance analysis.

As demand for specialized FP&A talent continues to grow, organizations are prioritizing consultants who can make an immediate impact. ALKU's division-led approach combines deep industry specialization, rapid deployment, and a commitment to quality to help clients quickly find the expertise they need.

As companies work to modernize finance functions and speed up forecast cycles, ALKU's new division will connect clients with consultants across four primary pillars:

Operational FP&A: Specialized talent from Analysts through Directors to drive corporate budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis

Specialized talent from Analysts through Directors to drive corporate budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis EPM Technology & Systems: Implementation and optimization of enterprise tools, including Anaplan, OneStream, etc.

Implementation and optimization of enterprise tools, including Anaplan, OneStream, etc. Transaction Advisory & M&A Finance : Specialized consultants to lead high-stakes financial initiatives, including Quality of Earnings, integration finance, and corporate carve-outs

: Specialized consultants to lead high-stakes financial initiatives, including Quality of Earnings, integration finance, and corporate carve-outs Accounting & Controls: Interim coverage from Staff Accountants to interim CFOs, SOX compliance, internal audit, and SEC reporting

"Launching our FP&A division is a natural extension of the work we already do at ALKU across our ERP, Healthcare IT, and Data/AI/Cyber practices. Our clients are investing heavily in systems and technology, and they need a partner who can deliver talent that translates that investment into real, measurable outcomes. This division allows us to better serve the full scope of what our clients need — bringing the same caliber of talent to the finance and planning space that ALKU has built its reputation on across the Technologies landscape." — Nick Vignone, Senior Vice President, Technologies

To learn more about this new offering and ALKU's other specialized staffing services, please visit: ALKU.com.

About ALKU

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, facilitating critical solutions for businesses by providing highly specialized consultants across cutting edge industries including IT and life sciences. With more than 500 employees across eight locations nationwide, ALKU generates more than $550 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® company culture focuses on employee retention and growth, training and development, and a highly specialized division-led operating model. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

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SOURCE ALKU