All Aboard! Fannie May's Jolly Trolley is Rolling Holiday Cheer Through Chicago This December

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Fannie May is decking the halls – and the streets – with the launch of the Fannie May Jolly Trolley, a one-of-a-kind holiday activation that transforms a classic Chicago experience into a chocolate lover's dream. December 5-21 every Wednesday through Sunday, this must-visit holiday pop up on wheels celebrates the brand's 105-year heritage while spreading joy throughout the city and suburbs – creating a must-visit destination for locals and holiday travelers alike.

Whether you're a Chicago native or visiting the Windy City for the holidays, step aboard and leave the cold behind. From floor to ceiling, the Fannie May Jolly Trolley dazzles with twinkling lights, garlands, and décor inspired by the past, creating a moving holiday wonderland. Guests will enjoy novelty chocolate tastings, captivating storytelling from the charismatic Taste Conductor, 1920s jazz renditions of holiday classics, and surprise-and-delight moments including spur of the moment musical performances, special holiday visitors, gift giveaways, and more.

How to Experience the Wonder:

Weekend Experiences (Fridays-Sundays): The Fannie May Jolly Trolley cruises Michigan Avenue's Magnificent Mile on a 35–45-minute festive route, departing from the Fannie May flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Guests who pre-reserve tickets via Eventbrite receive exclusive first-boarding access. Walk-up guests can board at any of the four Chocolate Stops along Michigan Avenue, space permitting – perfect for visitors exploring Chicago's iconic downtown shopping and sightseeing corridor seeking spontaneous holiday cheer.





Weekday Pop-Ups (Wednesdays-Thursdays): Can't make it downtown? The trolley brings the celebration directly to local Chicagoans and out-of-towners alike at beloved holiday destinations including the Christkindlmarket, select suburban community hubs, various Jewel stores and more. At these stationary installations, guests can explore the photo-worthy trolley and purchase Fannie May chocolates on-site.

"The Jolly Trolley embodies everything we love about the holidays – togetherness, nostalgia, and of course, delicious, handcrafted chocolate," said Fernando Bernardo, Director of Marketing, Fannie May. "Chicago is a world-class holiday destination, and we're thrilled to create an experience that showcases our rich chocolate heritage to both longtime Chicagoans and visitors from across the country. Whether you're here for the season or just passing through, the Jolly Trolley offers a memorable way to celebrate the season with Fannie May."

Every ride offers photo-worthy moments from every angle, with classic signage nodding to Fannie May's storied history and sweet surprises hidden among the decorations. Keepsake trolley tickets unlock exclusive in-store rewards.

For complete schedule details, to reserve your seat, or to find pop-up locations, visit https://FannieMayJollyTrolley.eventbrite.com or follow @FannieMayChocolates on social media. For those not able to catch the Fannie May Jolly Trolley this holiday season, you can still visit your local Fannie May store to pick up a special treat for yourself and your loved ones. To find a store near you or order online, visit www.fanniemay.com.

About Fannie May

Founded by H. Teller Archibald in 1920, Fannie May has grown from a single retail store on Chicago's North LaSalle Street to become a maker of gourmet chocolates and other delicious confections enjoyed by millions. A century later, Fannie May Premium Chocolate remains committed to uniqueness of their recipes and the quality of their chocolates. Today, Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. is a multi-faceted business comprised of Direct-to-Consumer retail stores and website, successful wholesale and fundraising business as well as an active business gift division. In March 2017, Fannie May proudly joined the Ferrero Group. To learn more about Fannie May, please visit FannieMay.com.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

