All Aboard! Yankee Candle® Spark Holiday Wonder with a New Limited Edition Collection Inspired by The Polar Express

From the sweet aroma of steaming hot chocolate to the frosted air of Glacier Gulch, The Polar Express Collection transports fans to familiar moments along the unforgettable journey. Featuring a blend of woody, gourmand, aromatic and fresh accords, the new line offers something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

"Yankee Candle fragrances have long been woven into the fabric of holiday traditions and we're always looking for new ways to capture the season's warmth and wonder," said Aaron Swart, SVP and General Manager of Home Fragrance, Newell Brands. "The Polar Express beautifully embodies the spirit of believing, and we're thrilled to bring its timeless magic to life through scents that evoke nostalgia, joy and the enchantment of the holiday season."

The Polar Express Collection fragrances include:

Believe : On your way to visit Santa, this light and airy fragrance will have you dreaming of the first gift of Christmas. Brown sugar and warm vanilla notes are balanced with the scent of powdery sandalwood.

: On your way to visit Santa, this light and airy fragrance will have you dreaming of the first gift of Christmas. Brown sugar and warm vanilla notes are balanced with the scent of powdery sandalwood. Hot! Hot! Chocolate : The perfect scent for anyone in need of refreshment during a long, snowy journey: hot chocolate! Notes of milk chocolate, sweet marshmallows and whipped vanilla fill the air as dancing waiters deliver the delicious treats.

: The perfect scent for anyone in need of refreshment during a long, snowy journey: hot chocolate! Notes of milk chocolate, sweet marshmallows and whipped vanilla fill the air as dancing waiters deliver the delicious treats. The Polar Express : Inspired by an incredible winter's journey that will make you believe in the magic of Christmas. Fresh bergamot, frosted lavender and amber notes combine to create an icy, clean scent.

: Inspired by an incredible winter's journey that will make you believe in the magic of Christmas. Fresh bergamot, frosted lavender and amber notes combine to create an icy, clean scent. First Gift of Christmas : Like the bright jingle of a bell on Santa's sleigh, this fragrance will have you dreaming of the first gift of Christmas. Brown sugar and warm vanilla notes are balanced with the scent of powdery sandalwood.

: Like the bright jingle of a bell on Santa's sleigh, this fragrance will have you dreaming of the first gift of Christmas. Brown sugar and warm vanilla notes are balanced with the scent of powdery sandalwood. North Pole Greetings: Twirling through fragrance notes of arctic mint, icy air and fresh North Pole snow powder, you come face-to-face with Santa Claus himself.

Where to Buy

The Polar Express Collection is rolling in with a dazzling array of candle forms and gift sets—perfect for lighting up your home or gifting joy this season. From charming Signature Small Tumblers at just $14.99 to stunning Large Apothecary Jars at $34.99, there's a vessel for everyone. Plus, with festive gift sets and whimsical novelty jars (complete with bells!), it's never been easier to deck the halls and spread cheer. Available exclusively at YankeeCandle.com and Yankee Candle retail locations.

Candles Original Large Jar: $34.99 Signature Large Tumbler: $34.99 3-Wick: $26.99 Signature Small Tumbler: $12.99

Gifting Mini Filled Votive Giftset (3ct): $11.99 7.5oz Tumbler Giftset (3pk): $49.99 6.2oz Tumbler Giftset (2ct): $69.99

Novelty Blue Novelty Jar w/ Bell: $24.99 Red Novelty Jar w/ Bell: $24.99



Explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances at www.YankeeCandle.com and follow Yankee Candle on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (@YankeeCandle) and Pinterest (@YankeeCandle) for the latest inspiration.

About Yankee Candle

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe) Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on awardwinning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

