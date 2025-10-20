Back by Popular Demand: Sharpie® Relaunches Extra Fine Permanent Marker After Nearly a Decade

The iconic marker is back at Walmart thanks to overwhelming fan demand, including from Head Coach Andy Reid.

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of fan requests, Sharpie®, the iconic permanent marker brand known for bold self-expression, is officially bringing back the Sharpie Extra Fine Permanent Marker. Its return was driven by an outpouring of consumer demand – from online reviews to social threads to resale sites – all pointing to one clear message: people wanted it back. Beloved for its effortlessly bold and perfectly controlled ink laydown, the fan-favorite will exclusively return to Walmart shelves today, complete with retro-inspired packaging that celebrates its heritage.

Originally launched in the 1980s, the Sharpie Extra Fine Markers were a staple in the brand's permanent marker lineup, establishing product love for more than 30 years. Known for delivering clean, bold lines with ultimate control, the marker developed a loyal following across classrooms, studios, job sites and home offices.

The marker was originally discontinued to make room for the Ultra Fine Permanent Marker, but that didn't stop longtime fans from calling for its return. Kansas City football coach Andy Reid even entered the conversation after running out of his Extra Fine Permanent Markers, turning to Sharpie to restock his "game day essential." Recognizing the clear demand, Walmart approached Sharpie about reviving the product as a retailer-exclusive offering.

"There's always been something special about the Sharpie Extra Fine Markers – it's precise, smooth and just feels good to use," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "But what really stood out was how many people never stopped asking for it. When someone like Coach Andy Reid is reaching out because he relies on these markers, you know it holds a special place in people's lives."

"This is the kind of product our customers feel genuinely connected to," said Antoinette Nash, Vice President of Merchandising – School and Office Supplies, Walmart U.S. "People remember using it for everything from art to everyday classroom activities. When we saw how much interest there still was, we knew this was something worth bringing back – especially as a Walmart exclusive."

While similar to the Ultra Fine Permanent Marker, which is also a staple in the Sharpie portfolio, the Extra Fine Marker offers a bold and smooth laydown while still maintaining the precision needed for detailed work. Key features of the markers include:

The Extra Fine tip engineered for exceptional control, delivering crisp lines and intricate details that stand out on any surface

A timeless collection of colors: Black, Blue, Green, and Red offering versatile options for both everyday use and creative projects

The iconic original barrel design loved by longtime fans, bold, fade-resistant permanent ink formulated to create lasting impressions, ensuring work stays sharp and vibrant over time

The markers are available now exclusively at Walmart, priced at $1.97 for the 2-count black pack and $4.87 for the 5-count black and assorted packs. For more information, please visit sharpie.com and follow the brand on Instagram: @sharpie.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

