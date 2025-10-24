Introducing The Yankee Candle YC Collection: A New Standard in Home Fragrance Inspired by Quiet Luxury for the Home

Building on Yankee Candle's longstanding commitment to quality, the Yankee Candle YC Collection introduces a new standard in home fragrance – where expert craftsmanship, premium fragrance and refined design form an expression of modern elegance. In collaboration with world class perfumers, each fragrance blends artistry with precision to capture the spirit of modern sophistication. Inspired by global trends, the Yankee Candle YC Collection transforms scent into a design statement – elevated, expressive and timelessly chic. Each fragrance undergoes meticulous evaluation by fragrance experts to guarantee a perfectly balanced, premium scent experience. With sophisticated fragrance profiles and minimalist vessels, the Yankee Candle YC Collection offers an effortless, yet intentional finishing touch designed to complement curated interiors.

"The Yankee Candle YC Collection was created to bring the touch of luxurious fine fragrance and elegant design into any space," said Aaron Swart, SVP and General Manager of Home Fragrance, Newell Brands. "We worked with expert perfumers trained in the tradition of fine fragrance to craft a collection that feels as intentional and curated as the homes it lives in—where elevated scent and refined design come together to create a sense of warmth, elegance and individuality. Lighting a candle becomes more than a ritual; it's a way to express care, comfort and connection in everyday living."

A Premium Expression of Fragrance and Detailed Design

The Yankee Candle YC Collection showcases seven distinct fragrances, each expertly crafted by world-renowned perfumers to evoke modern elegance. The collection features a proprietary dye-free wax blend formulated for optimal performance and hand-selected natural fiber wicks, tailored to each fragrance blend for a consistent burn. The collection offers a curated palette of fragrances that spark intentionality and elegance for every space.

Yankee Candle YC Collection fragrances include:

Dolce – Lavender, santal and vanilla blended into a subtly sweet, elegant fragrance

Lavender, santal and vanilla blended into a subtly sweet, elegant fragrance Nectar – Velvet peach and golden amber layered with soft blonde woods

Velvet peach and golden amber layered with soft blonde woods Citron – Bright lime, Seville orange and juniper balanced with golden amber

Bright lime, Seville orange and juniper balanced with golden amber Petal – A graceful bouquet of water lily, solar gardenia and vanilla woods

A graceful bouquet of water lily, solar gardenia and vanilla woods Marine – Sea spray, cedarwood and musk capturing the essence of a coastal forest

Sea spray, cedarwood and musk capturing the essence of a coastal forest Amber – Tobacco leaf, honeyed cacao and amber woods for a warm, nuanced scent

Tobacco leaf, honeyed cacao and amber woods for a warm, nuanced scent Birch – Black birch, cedar ash and cardamom inspired by a fireside reverie

Each candle is housed in an elegantly curved glass vessel complemented by minimalistic gold detailing and topped with an embossed metallic lid featuring the YC emblem – an understated nod to Yankee Candle's expert craftsmanship. Nestled in a luxurious box with watercolor artwork and foil embossing, the packaging is as refined as the fragrance within, offering a polished, gift-worthy experience.

Sizing, Forms and Availability

The Yankee Candle YC Collection is available in seven fragrances across two candle sizes – small (7 oz) and medium (12 oz) – as well as a reed diffuser format.

Single Wick Candle (7 oz): $32.00

Double Wick Candle (12 oz): $45.00

Reed Diffuser Kit (4.06 oz): $38.00

The collection is available online today at YankeeCandle.com exclusively for new and existing Fragrance Family Rewards members. Beginning Oct. 28, the new line will be available to all fragrance lovers online and at select Yankee Candle retail stores.

Explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances at www.YankeeCandle.com and follow Yankee Candle on Instagram (@YankeeCandle) and Facebook (@YankeeCandle) for the latest inspiration.

About Yankee Candle

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe) Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands