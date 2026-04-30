ASAPP Featured on "All Access with Andy Garcia" to Discuss the Future of Customer Service and the Role of Generative AI

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAPP, the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) behind AI customer service for the agentic enterprise, is being featured in a new installment of "All Access with Andy Garcia," where company leaders discuss how AI is reshaping customer experience and the role of human agents in an AI-enabled future.

ASAPP

The episode explores how generative AI is addressing longstanding customer service pain points, including long hold times, repetitive verification steps, and fragmented workflows that make simple issues difficult to resolve. The program also outlines how agentic AI models are reducing customer effort and improving service quality across major U.S. brands.

For decades, customer service has been constrained by fragmented systems that make even simple issues difficult to resolve," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. "We approach customer service with exponential differentiation: a personalized AI agent for every customer, built to understand context, take action across systems, and deliver the reliability enterprises expect. When technology is designed around outcomes rather than novelty, customer service becomes faster, clearer, and far less frustrating for everyone involved."

The segment highlighted ASAPP's GenerativeAgent® platform, which manages complex, multi-step transactional issues such as financial account servicing, troubleshooting, billing questions, and travel logistics. Rather than layering chat interfaces onto legacy tools, the platform integrates directly with enterprise systems to deliver accurate, secure, and context-aware resolutions at scale.

The program also examines how human agents and AI collaborate in modern contact centers. ASAPP's platform automates high-volume, repetitive tasks so support teams can focus on conversations requiring empathy, expertise, or nuanced decision-making. Additional discussion covers data privacy, consumer trust, and how AI will shape the future of customer-facing roles.

Key topics covered in the segment include:

• How AI reduces customer effort and improves the service experience

• The operational benefits of ASAPP's GenerativeAgent platform

• The role of AI-human collaboration in modern contact centers

• Industry-wide questions around data privacy and trust

• How major U.S. brands are already deploying AI to improve service outcomes

ASAPP's technology is currently deployed across major enterprises representing nearly 80% of U.S. households, demonstrating the maturity and scalability of AI for real-world service environments.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia"

All Access with Andy Garcia is a series of short-form documentary segments distributed to Public Television stations across the United States. The program highlights organizations, innovations, and stories shaping the modern world, with a focus on delivering informative, accessible content to a broad audience. For more information, visit www.allaccessptv.com.

About ASAPP Inc.

ASAPP is the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) for enterprises purpose built for customer service. Built for complex service operations, CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels.

At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, built specifically for customer service to listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run customer service with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com.

SOURCE All Access