Breaking Barriers in the Workforce: Associated Production Services Featured on All Access hosted by Andy Garcia

An upcoming Public Television segment examines how supportive work centers provide a foundation for employment, job readiness, and social connection.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new segment of the educational series "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is currently in production, featuring the work of Associated Production Services. The segment will examine how vocational training and job support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can lead to greater community integration and vocational success. Filming took place on April 15, 2026, capturing the daily operations of a facility that bridges the gap between habilitation and productivity. The program aims to educate Public Television audiences on the importance of honoring the vocational choices of individuals with disabilities, demonstrating how a supportive environment can foster a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie.

"APS is passionately dedicated to providing our developmentally disabled workers with a safe, supportive program that empowers them to succeed at, and enjoy, employ that enriches financially and communally." - Jay Belding, Executive Director, APS

The educational focus explores how the organization has evolved over nearly five decades to remain a leader in its field. By functioning as a high-volume packaging and assembly provider, the center creates a work environment that prepares participants for engagement in learning and earning. The segment will discuss the strategic integration of mechanical engineers to optimize work stations, ensuring that even those with significant challenges can contribute effectively to the center's output. This commitment to business excellence allows the organization to remain financially viable while fulfilling its primary mission of providing a robust habilitation program that also offers volunteerism and educational field trips in the community.

Supplemental information within the segment addresses the current challenges facing supportive work centers, including shifts in public policy and the impact of global outsourcing. The production explores how the organization is addressing these trends by seeking new partnerships with brands that require assembly and packaging services, and even developing its own proprietary products. By utilizing the U.S. Department of Labor license which permits a performance-based compensation system, the center provides a pathway for individuals whose challenges might otherwise exclude them from the traditional hourly wage market. This segment provides an informative look at the total picture of vocational support, including the role of social security and medical benefits in providing a stable foundation for workers and their lives. Set to film later this month, the production illustrates that the ultimate benefit of a supportive work center is not just the wage earned but, but the priceless sense of dignity and reward through participation in the work-a-day world.

About All Access hosted by Andy Garcia: "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational program that distributes short-form documentary segments to Public Television stations throughout the United States. The series is dedicated to highlighting stories of innovation, social impact, and industry leadership, providing viewers with a deeper understanding of the organizations shaping the modern world. For more information about the program and its mission, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Associated Production Services (A.P.S.): Associated Production Services (A.P.S.) is a Pennsylvania-based supportive work center licensed by the Office of Developmental Programs. Since its inception 48 years ago, the organization has provided vocational training and employment opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. By combining professional packaging and assembly services with a robust habilitation program, A.P.S. empowers individuals to achieve a sense of dignity through work. To learn more about their services and community initiatives, visit apspackage.com.

SOURCE All Access