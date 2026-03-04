All Access hosted by Andy Garcia Explores the Economics of Clean Streets with SafeWaste

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming production of "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" will feature an in-depth look at SafeWaste, an organization dedicated to reclaiming the cleanliness of our neighborhoods and waterways through innovative waste management technology. This educational segment, destined for Public Television audiences, examines the strategies that allow municipalities and refuse/recycling haulers to reduce litter and improve the safety of their collection routes, while also reducing their operating costs.

Scheduled to film in 2026, the segment explores the reality of waste management in an era of increasing environmental scrutiny and labor constraints. Viewers will learn about the "windy day" problem, where open container lids act as sails, causing bins to tip and trash to escape. The narrative covers the development of a smart, passive latch that secures the container lid and automatically releases when inverted inside the collection truck without requiring any behavior change from the resident. By documenting the work of SafeWaste, the series provides an informative look at the infrastructure required to keep urban corridors clean and ensure that drivers can complete their routes efficiently and safely.

"As garbage and recycling collection consistently ranks among the top 10 deadliest jobs in the US, it is rewarding to wake up every day knowing that you are making a positive impact. Our work makes the solid waste industry safer while preventing litter in our neighborhoods and waterways and can significantly reduce operational costs related to trash collection." - Monte Clindaniel, Owner/President, SafeWaste

Central to the segment's educational message is the concept of a "win-win" solution for cities and haulers. The program clarifies how reducing the amount of fly-away litter directly benefits the health of local harbors and stormwater systems. It addresses the practicalities of route management, showing how a reduction in "on-route delays" leads to lower fuel consumption and less wear on municipal and private hauler vehicles, and a significant decrease in the instances where drivers must exit their trucks during a collection route. A primary focus is placed on the ROI modeling tools that SafeWaste provides, allowing city councils/public works directors and private haulers to justify the investment through long-term savings in overtime and injury claims.

The segment further provides a historical context of the industry's shift toward increased automation. As more cities and haulers move toward side-loading trucks, the durability of container lids becomes even more critical. The program touches upon how the latch prevents lid breakage, extending the life of the cart and reducing the frequency of costly replacements. The ability of lid latching solutions to auto-release becomes critical in unlocking the potential of automated lifting systems. By educating the Public Television viewer on these complexities, the program highlights how technology can solve everyday problems without adding complexity to the lives of residents. This collaboration between "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" and SafeWaste serves as an invitation for the public to reconsider the value of the humble cart/bin in the broader conversation about global sustainability.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational program that airs on Public Television stations across the country. The series is dedicated to bringing unique and informative stories to a national audience, focusing on innovation and social progress. Visit the show's website at: allaccessptv.com

About SafeWaste: SafeWaste is an innovator in the environmental services sector, specializing in the development of automated latches for residential and commercial waste containers. Their mission is to improve the economic and environmental performance of waste collection through robust, easy-to-implement technology that benefits haulers, municipalities, and the public. To learn more about their mission, visit: safewaste.global

