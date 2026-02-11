Paradise Schools Joins "All Access with Andy Garcia" to Examine the Evolution of Public Charter Education

Public Television viewers will gain a comprehensive understanding of how modern charter institutions balance academic rigor with operational sustainability in an upcoming segment featuring Paradise Schools.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming segment of the All Access program will feature Paradise Schools, an organization managed by Paragon Management. Production will take place in March of 2026 on-site at Paradise Honors Elementary School and Paradise Honors High School in Surprise, Arizona. The program aims to provide Public Television audiences with a factual look at the administrative and pedagogical strategies that contribute to long-term success in the public charter sector. As Arizona marks over three decades of charter school history, the segment observes how established institutions like Paradise Schools, which has operated for twenty-eight years, navigate the shifting dynamics of school choice and the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. By documenting the day-to-day operations in Surprise, the series provides a case study on how schools maintain enrollment and community trust amidst declining birth rates and increasing competition from private and home-schooling alternatives.

"After twenty-eight years of serving Surprise families, we've learned that excellence in education requires both unwavering standards and thoughtful innovation. From our four-day school week to our comprehensive support systems, every decision we make is guided by one question: What will best serve our students? We're thrilled to showcase that approach in this segment." – Darcy Weisner, Executive Director, Paradise Schools

The production highlights the "Paradise Way DNA," a foundational philosophy that informs the institution's approach to both character development and academic achievement. Viewers will learn about the implementation of a four-day school week, a strategic operational choice designed to address modern educational needs while maintaining high standards of instruction. The segment also explores the logistical side of running an A-rated district, including the modernization of business operations and the introduction of competitive benefits to combat the national teacher shortage.

By focusing on the "Every Student, Every Day" initiative, the content demonstrates how the school identifies and addresses the academic and social-emotional requirements of its diverse student body. This includes the integration of specialized staff such as Title I aides and ESS paraeducators to ensure that the learning environment remains inclusive and supportive for all grade levels. While the program is distributed to Public Television stations across the country, it is an independent production designed to inform the public about the various models of education available today.

The segment provides a look at how a student-centered curriculum, aligned with college and career expectations, functions in a practical setting. By examining the intersection of rigorous hiring processes and capital improvements, the program offers a look into the infrastructure necessary to support a seamless K-12 experience in a rapidly growing Arizona community.

