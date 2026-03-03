Oregon Mass Timber Coalition to be Featured in New All Access with Andy Garcia Segment on Mass Timber Innovation

The upcoming Public Television segment documents the transition toward high tech wood manufacturing as a cornerstone of modern, eco conscious construction.

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television viewers can soon go behind the scenes of the construction industry's most significant shift in a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia". The program has joined with the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition to examine the rise of mass timber as a primary structural material. The segment demystifies the science of large-scale wood engineering, providing a comprehensive look at how these materials are manufactured to support major commercial and residential developments. By focusing on the facts of forest regrowth and structural integrity, the broadcast offers an objective look at the future of our cities.

Oregon Mass Timber Coalition

Shot on February 12th, 2026, filming focused on the industrial corridors of the southern Willamette Valley and North Portland. These locations allow the program to document the intersection of sustainable forestry and high-tech manufacturing. By observing the work within fabrication facilities, the segment demonstrates the precision required to produce mass timber components that can replace steel. The goal is to provide a clear understanding of the entire supply chain from the sustainable harvesting practices in the southern Willamette Valley to the final assembly of complex, low-carbon building systems in urban centers.

"Oregon is the epicenter of mass timber construction. Over the last ten years the mass timber industry has matured. With experienced architects, engineers, manufacturers, and installers, mass timber construction can now compete with concrete and steel in many applications. With over 2,500 mass timber buildings in the U.S., mass timber is pushing ever closer to mainstream adoption," says Marcus Kauffman, Communication Officer for the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition.

The broadcast emphasizes the critical link between forest health and innovative manufacturing. Viewers will learn how the demand for mass timber products incentivizes the maintenance of healthy forest ecosystems, which are essential for wildfire mitigation and biodiversity. The segment addresses the misconceptions regarding deforestation, explaining how modern forestry regulations and replanting efforts ensure a permanent supply of timber. By highlighting the fire-resistant properties of mass timber construction, the program provides a factual counterpoint to common concerns, illustrating why this material is being favored by architects and municipal planners alike.

Beyond the environmental benefits, the segment explores the role of technology in revitalizing the workforce. With the integration of AI and automated fabrication, the timber industry is offering high-wage opportunities that appeal to a tech-savvy generation. The program illustrates how regional coalitions are fostering a new economic chapter for timber-reliant communities, turning a traditional industry into a hub of innovation. Through this partnership, "All Access with Andy Garcia" and the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition provide Public Television audiences with a vital look at the engineering and ecological strategies that are building a more resilient and sustainable world.

About All Access with Andy Garcia: "All Access with Andy Garcia" is an independent educational series distributed to Public Television stations across the United States. Featuring host Andy Garcia, the program highlights stories of innovation and progress, providing viewers with insightful looks at the people and technologies shaping the modern world. Learn more at allaccessptv.com.

About Oregon Mass Timber Coalition: Oregon Mass Timber Coalition is a partnership between Oregon's leading research universities and government agencies. Our vision is to enhance and expand Oregon's established mass timber industry ecosystem to drive job creation, sustainable forests, and prefabricated housing. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded the Coalition $41.4 million through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant program. Learn more at: https://www.masstimbercoalition.org/

SOURCE All Access