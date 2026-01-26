An upcoming segment focuses on the integration of specialized science and financial advocacy for pet owners.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television audiences will soon have the opportunity to learn about the changing world of animal welfare in a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia". The program is working with the MSPCA-Angell to capture the realities of modern veterinary science and the solutions being implemented to keep pets healthy. Set to film in 2026 in Massachusetts, the production focuses on the technological milestones that have transformed animal hospitals into comprehensive medical hubs. The collaboration seeks to provide factual information regarding the complexities of animal biology and the specialized treatments available to the general public. Through this educational lens, the program addresses the universal experience of caring for a sick animal and the resources available to modern pet owners.

"At the MSPCA-Angell, we've been innovating animal welfare and veterinary care for more than 150 years," said MSPCA-Angell President, Neal Litvack. "We're honored to be selected by All Access with Andy Garcia to help educate viewers on the incredible technologies and treatments happening every day at Angell Animal Medical Center to help our beloved pets live longer and happier lives."- Neal Litvack, President of MSPCA-Angell

The evolution of veterinary medicine is characterized by the adoption of sophisticated tools such as dialysis machines specifically calibrated for smaller patients. These machines require less blood volume, making life saving treatments safer and more accessible for various breeds. In addition to mechanical innovations, the field of reconstructive surgery has seen significant growth, with new techniques in wound management setting international standards for small animal care. These protocols are essential for treating severe injuries or removing complex tumors. The segment also explores the role of interventional cardiology, where procedures like pacemaker implants and balloon valvuloplasty are utilized to correct heart defects, often provided through charitable funding for animals in need of a second chance at adoption.

The shift toward rapid diagnostics is another cornerstone of the modern medical environment. State of the art pathology laboratories now allow for the identification of infections or malignancies in a fraction of the time previously required. Instead of waiting days for external results, medical teams can make informed decisions in the moment, which is vital for critical care scenarios. This efficiency is coupled with a movement toward ethical medical sourcing. By establishing independent community blood banks, facilities can ensure that transfusions come from healthy, humanely treated donors. This focus on ethics and efficiency is accompanied by a robust effort to assist with the financial aspects of care. Licensed coordinators now provide neutral guidance on pet insurance, helping families navigate the rising costs of the industry without the influence of private equity interests. This informational segment provides a comprehensive look at how science and advocacy work together to support the well-being of the animal community.

About All Access with Andy Garcia: The "All Access with Andy Garcia" program is an educational series hosted by acclaimed actor Andy Garcia. The series features stories from across the globe, focusing on a wide range of topics that highlight the most recent developments in technology, medicine, and social issues. The program is designed to provide viewers with an in depth look at the innovations and individuals shaping the world today. These short form documentaries air on Public Television stations throughout the United States, reaching a diverse audience interested in informative and thought-provoking content. For more information, please visit: https://www.allaccessptv.com/

About the MSPCA-Angell: The MSPCA-Angell is a national and international leader in animal protection and veterinary medicine. Founded in 1868, the organization operates a world-class animal hospital, Angell Animal Medical Center, which provides 24-hour emergency, specialized, and primary care. In addition to its medical services, the MSPCA-Angell is dedicated to animal adoption, advocacy, and humane education. The organization works tirelessly to protect animals, relieve their suffering, and advance their health and welfare through innovation and compassionate care. To learn more about their mission and services, visit: www.mspca.org

